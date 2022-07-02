Open Houses

An Updated Hamptons Home For Your Hamptons Holiday Weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
Hamptons Open Houses
Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This entirely updated, post modern home is the perfect place to spend your summer, into forever. Located at 10 Jennifers Path in Westhampton Beach Village, this home is listed for $1.595 million with Steven Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home has four bedrooms, featuring three large en-suite bedrooms and a spacious primary, plus three and a half baths. Living space flows throughout the open floor plan designed house, into the stainless steel and granite decorated kitchen. This home is also fit for a family witha large pantry mudroom/laundry room. Downstairs a full basement has potential to be finished for more space below.

Outside, there is a 18 x 36 pool surrounded by pavers and a deck on the 0.51 acre. Not far from Main Street and the beach, this is a home owners dream.

The home will be shown on Saturday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

27 Todd Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.549 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

12 Sammys Beach, East Hampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill
Price: $15.995 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

873 Noyack Road, Southampton
Price: $1.475 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

open houses in the Hamptons
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

658 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $7.25 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

58 Harrison Ave, Springs
Price: $1.275 million
Broker: Lorraine Pharaoh Brandon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

21 Edison Drive, Montauk
Price: $5.65 million
Broker: Margaret A. Harvey, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $8.95 million
Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites