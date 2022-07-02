Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This entirely updated, post modern home is the perfect place to spend your summer, into forever. Located at 10 Jennifers Path in Westhampton Beach Village, this home is listed for $1.595 million with Steven Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home has four bedrooms, featuring three large en-suite bedrooms and a spacious primary, plus three and a half baths. Living space flows throughout the open floor plan designed house, into the stainless steel and granite decorated kitchen. This home is also fit for a family witha large pantry mudroom/laundry room. Downstairs a full basement has potential to be finished for more space below.

Outside, there is a 18 x 36 pool surrounded by pavers and a deck on the 0.51 acre. Not far from Main Street and the beach, this is a home owners dream.

The home will be shown on Saturday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.549 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Sammys Beach, East Hampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill

Price: $15.995 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

873 Noyack Road, Southampton

Price: $1.475 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

658 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $7.25 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

58 Harrison Ave, Springs

Price: $1.275 million

Broker: Lorraine Pharaoh Brandon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $5.65 million

Broker: Margaret A. Harvey, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $8.95 million

Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->