This entirely updated, post modern home is the perfect place to spend your summer, into forever. Located at 10 Jennifers Path in Westhampton Beach Village, this home is listed for $1.595 million with Steven Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The home has four bedrooms, featuring three large en-suite bedrooms and a spacious primary, plus three and a half baths. Living space flows throughout the open floor plan designed house, into the stainless steel and granite decorated kitchen. This home is also fit for a family witha large pantry mudroom/laundry room. Downstairs a full basement has potential to be finished for more space below.
Outside, there is a 18 x 36 pool surrounded by pavers and a deck on the 0.51 acre. Not far from Main Street and the beach, this is a home owners dream.
The home will be shown on Saturday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.
