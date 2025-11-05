Art Gallery-Inspired Wainscott Home Asks $9.25M

The home at 12 Glen Oak Court in Wainscott has plenty of room for

A home that functions as a living gallery, where the owner curated works by Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Auguste Rodin, Slim Aarons, and more, has hit the market for $9.25 million.

Therese Piamenta of SERHANT. has the listing at 12 Glen Oak Court.

Designed in a U-shape, the contemporary south-of-the-highway residence offers 7,000 square feet of space.

Just passed the curved wall entry are large open spaces with plenty of room to hang art, like the current owner, art collector Scott Baxter, has done, integrating each piece into the architecture to create an immersive art experience. The gallery-like design wraps around a private inner courtyard that is perfect for entertaining.

“Inspired by the modern architectural genius of Ricardo Legorreta and brought to life by Russell Blue of Blue Prints Architecture, the residence celebrates form, light, and proportion,” the listing description explains. “Thick stucco walls create an intimate enclosure around the courtyard, where 18-foot ceilings and Pantheon-inspired skylights illuminate the interiors. Dual oculi in the great room bathe the space in natural light, accentuating the interplay of shadow, geometry, and texture.”

The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows for a view of the backyard and the heated gunite saltwater pool.

The gourmet kitchen features Italian cabinetry with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero, Gaggenau and Viking appliances, anchored by an oversized island ideal for gathering.

There are a total of six bedrooms and eight baths in the home. The primary suite offers a bathroom with a marble soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and custom dressing room. The lower level features guest quarters with a living room, half kitchen/bar and private entrance.

In addition to the pool, the near-acre property also holds a stainless steel hot tub, expansive covered and open-air patios, curated gardens and a dining pavilion with a fully equipped outdoor chef’s kitchen.

Other amenities include Lutron automated lighting and shades, Sonos sound zones, a five-zone heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, EV charging, central humidification to preserve artwork, solar panels covering 60% of energy use, and a 20-kilowatt generator.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips.