The home at 350 Skunk Lane in Cutchogue is listed at $1,525,000.

On the North Fork, a “beautifully renovated jewel box” in Cutchogue can be yours for $1,525,000 — an affordable price when it comes to East End real estate, especially with this caliber of design and materials.

The 2,600-square-foot Cape Cod-style home at 350 Skunk Lane is listed with Dana Bartel of Compass.

“The renovation was completed last year with all of the design choices done by my clients, who are both creatives (media and fashion), which is to say, no professional interior designer on this project. They just have immaculate taste,” says Bartel.

Originally built in 1940, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home seamlessly blends classic North Fork charm with modern sophistication, Bartel says in the listing description.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan includes an open concept kitchen and living room and high-end fixtures and finishes throughout. The eat-in kitchen, which boasts plenty of natural light, including from a skylight, also features Danby marble from Vermont on the counters and the large center island. Meanwhile, the living room’s fireplace is adorned with Moroccan tiles.

A deck overlooks the 0.42-acre property with plenty of space for a pool and other outdoor spaces.

A sleek first-floor office space entrance provides privacy.

Hardwood white oak from a Spanish company called Riva was used for the floors, with the same on the wall going up the stairs.

All four bedrooms and bathrooms have been given a modern touch. In the primary bedroom suite, the luxurious bathroom features Calcutta Viola marble in the shower.

There is a full basement, perfect for storage and it has the potential for living space.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 350 Skunk Lane, Cutchogue | Broker: Dana Bartel of Compass | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.