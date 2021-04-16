Bigger Boat Required at This Sag Harbor Bayfront Home Listed at $10.95 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A transitional-style Sag Harbor home on a 2.5-acre property on Noyac Bay comes with a deep water dock that can accommodate a vessel of up to 50 feet. You know what the means? You need a bigger boat if you buy this home at 3809 Noyac Road. Listed with Gary DePersia of Corcoran, it’s asking $10.95 million.

The 5,500-square-foot home is set back from the road on a gated estate with quite spectacular water views. There is 200 feet of bay frontage.

“The vast liquid backdrop is immediately evident as you enter the house proceeding into the sun-drenched, two-story great room featuring a fireplace, generous seating areas and ample room for dining,” the listing states.

An eat-in kitchen even looks out over the bay. The kitchen holds a large center island, professional appliances including a gas cook top, a wall oven, a steam/convection oven, a microwave, a refrigerator/freezer, a beverage cooler and a pair of Fisher & Paykel dishwashers.

The first of five bedrooms, considered a master suite, is located on the first floor, along with a media room, staff quarters, a pool bath and a powder room.

Two more master suites are located on the second floor on either side of the house. Both feature a fireplace, a private balcony and walk-in closets. The bathrooms are no doubt luxurious with steam showers, a jacuzzi or soaking tub and radiant heat flooring.

In between the two master suites is a guest ensuite and a large sitting area with a deck that offers views of Noyac Bay.

A 3,000-square-foot limestone patio frames the heated gunite pool. There is also a separate waterside patio for when you want to be even closer to the bay. Cocktails at sunset, anyone?

A 120-foot dock stretches out into the water allowing a boat of up to 50 feet to call this home. There are also three slips for jet skis, paddle boards and canoes. The dock also offers water and electric hookup.

The house is wired for audio throughout the whole house, and it even extends to the dock. Home automation is also controlled by Crestron Electronics. Another convenience is a generator for the whole house in case of an outage.

There is also a two-car heated garage attached to the house.

The home is close to Long Beach and just minutes from both Sag Harbor Village and Bridgehampton, but really, who would ever leave this bayfront haven?

[Listing: 3809 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor |Broker: Gary DePersia, Corcoran] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.