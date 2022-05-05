Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It sounds like the end of an era, at least as we know it. The Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, under the same ownership for 50 years, has been sold.

The legendary bar, known for its flowing beer and clientele that spilled out under a striped tent, had been listed for sale in the fall. The 2.6-acre parcel was listed exclusively with Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial property management company. The asking price was not publicly listed and Jones Lang LaSalle did not respond immediately for comment.

The sale was announced on the Boardy Barn Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. “It is true that we have sold the property located at 270 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays, effective May 5th, 2022,” read the message “to our beloved family, employees, customers, partners and community.”

It was not immediately clear who the new owners are and for how much the deal totaled.

“We wish the new owners all the best as they work to determine what the property will become,” the announcement continued. Within one hour of the post, there were 392 comments and 599 shares.

“Generations going forward won’t understand exactly what they missed out on! Thank you for the great times!” one commenter, Thomas Lydon wrote.

“End of an era. So many memories (that I don’t remember)” another Facebook user wrote.

While it could remain a bar, it was also billed as an investment opportunity ripe for redevelopment. The property is zoned highway business and offers 270 feet of frontage on the busy thoroughfare.

The existing main building is 4,000 square feet with a legal tent/patio area, where most of the revelry occurs, offers more than 12,000 square feet. The business has an approved occupancy of 720 seats and 1,488 people standing. There are 33 parking spaces on the property.

Mickey Shields and Tony Galgano first opened “the barn,” as it was known, on April 16, 1970. “From that day forward, the Boardy Barn became better and more unique the moment each of you passed through those doors. We are deeply grateful for the memories we hold in our hearts,” the announcement also read.

Galgano died in November 2021 at the age of 78.

“Beer was inexpensive and sold in glass mugs,” the business’ history on its website reads. “The original bars were the two inside … the infamous ‘Square Bar’ and the ‘Moose Bar’ (the bar next to the dance floor that has gone by a few names (‘Olde Towne Bar’ and ‘Malt Shop Bar’) to name a few. Incidentally, the dance floor back then was concrete and not sunken as it is now.”

“The barn” used to sell food, such as hamburgers and even Knockwurst. Now, it sells pretzels and hot dogs to go with the cheap beers, alcohol and shots.

