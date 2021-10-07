The Legendary Boardy Barn Up for Sale

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, with its beer-soaked barn and dance floor, has been put on the market after more than 50 years under the same ownership.

A favorite destination for those looking to drink, dance and have a good time on a Sunday (yes, that was the only day it was open), the Boardy Barn’s 2.6-acre parcel, including a legal tent behind the main building, is a prime piece of commercial real estate.

The property at 270 W. Montauk Highway, west of the hamlet center, was listed exclusively with Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial property management company. The price is available upon request. Representatives with Jones Lang Salle did not return a request for comment.

“While the property offers investors the opportunity for redevelopment, the site can also remain as one of the East End’s premier hospitality destinations,” the listing states. “The property can be delivered vacant at closing, offering a tremendous end user/development opportunity.”

“The barn,” as it is affectionately known, first opened on April 16, 1970, in the same building, under the same ownership, according to its website. Its predecessor was called Foxy’s in 1969.

“Beer was inexpensive and sold in glass mugs,” the business’ history on its website reads. “The original bars were the two inside … the infamous ‘Square Bar’ and the ‘Moose Bar’ (the bar next to the dance floor that has gone by a few names (‘Olde Towne Bar’ and ‘Malt Shop Bar’) to name a few. Incidentally, the dance floor back then was concrete and not sunken as it is now.”

“The barn” used to sell food, such as hamburgers and even Knockwurst. Now, it sells pretzels and hot dogs to go with the cheap beers, alcohol and shots.

In a statement to News12, the owners, who are, according to property records, Anthony M. Galgano Jr. and Michael T. Shields, said: “Words could never convey how grateful we are to our loyal customers, friends and family from over the decades who make ‘the barn’ such a special place.”

The property is zoned highway business and offers 270 feet of frontage on the busy thoroughfare.

The existing main building is 4,000 square feet, but the tent/patio area, where most of the revelry occurs, offers more than 12,000 square feet. The business has an approved occupancy of 720 seats and 1,488 people standing, according to the listing. There are 33 parking spaces on the property.

Real estate takes are $31,261.

The barn closed for the summer season, as it usually does, in September. The question now is will it reopen if it doesn’t find a buyer by next summer. The owners did write on its Facebook page, “Think about the summer of 2022!!!”

Boardy Barn fans ought to find that encouraging.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.