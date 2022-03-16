Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The iconic Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, the oldest inn established in the country that has been undergoing an impressive redevelopment, will now also include a collection of private townhomes on the eastern side of the Shinnecock Canal. Developers Mitchell Rechler and Gregg Rechler of Rechler Equity Partners are projecting an opening of its fully restored guest rooms and cottages, in addition to the townhomes, by the summer.

“This additional inventory of townhomes provides more opportunity for guests to have a private vacation experience but with all of the perks and amenities of a resort,” Gregg Rechler said in a statement.

The Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, overlooking the canal, will feature 20 guest rooms, five guest cottages and 37 luxury townhomes, already complete and now being branded as the Canoe Place Boathouses. The nearly six-acre property will also be home to a 350-seat private event space and 90-seat restaurant with outdoor seating for 120 guests.

The resort also recently announced that ONDA Beauty, co-founded by the actress Naomi Watts with Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden-Brown, will operate an on-site spa. ONDA Beauty, which has stores in Sag Harbor, Tribeca and Sydney, Australia, will offer treatment rooms, as well as a retail component featuring their curated collection of clean beauty products.

Inspirato, one of the world’s leading luxury vacation home subscription brands, will also be featuring Canoe Place townhome residences as part of their portfolio of vacation accommodations, according to the resort.

“We are honored to meet Inspirato’s rigorous brand standards and look forward to welcoming their discerning members to Hampton Bays,” Gregg Rechler added.

The 37 residences include a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom luxury townhomes on the Shinnecock Canal. Previously, the plan was to sell the home individually, then the plan pivoted to high-end rentals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Southampton Town Board approved amending the zoning designation to allow the townhouses to be operated at a luxury hotel, like the rest of the Canoe Place Inn, according to 27East.

“While in residence, Inspirato members will enjoy the club’s distinctive five-star personalized service, including pre-trip planning, expert local concierge, and daily housekeeping,” the statement says.

Amenities include a heated pool, a fitness center, private boat slips and an exclusive beach shuttle. Guests will also have access to the clubhouse, the full-service spa and other facilities of the Canoe Place resort.

