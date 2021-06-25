Open Houses

Check Out This Quaint Hamptons-Style Cottage and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Hamptons homes of all shapes and sizes are being shown this weekend, including an adorable country cottage in East Hampton. This listing, among others, is a spectacular place to begin your search for a new home.

68 Accabonac Road holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms adding to a total of 1,600 square feet. With room for a pool, there is also a free-standing studio space on the property in which the Cat5 ethernet extends.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

This home offers a farmhouse-style kitchen, an enclosed porch, a clawfoot bathtub, a walk-in mudroom, and a 100-year-old grape arbor pergola. This is a quaint Hamptons-style home and it is on the market for $1.1 million.

This property is listed with Dawn Watson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is being shown this weekend on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

4 Clamshell Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

382 Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $8.75 million
Brokers: James Giugliano, and Shawn Elliott, Nest Seekers
Friday, June 25, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

26 Gardiner Drive, Amagansett
Price: $3.5 million
Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, June 25, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

159 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
Price: $8.895 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Town & Country

210 Roses Grove, Water Mill
Price: $3.2 million
Brokers: Judi Desiderio, Geraldine Vitale, and Emily J. King, Town & Country
Saturday, June 26, 11 – 12:30 p.m, Sunday, June 27, 11 – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

1429 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers
Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Town & Country

3 Sycamore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.675 million
Brokes: Judi Desiderio, and William R. Stoecker, Town & Country
Sunday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

