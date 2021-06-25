Check Out This Quaint Hamptons-Style Cottage and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hamptons homes of all shapes and sizes are being shown this weekend, including an adorable country cottage in East Hampton. This listing, among others, is a spectacular place to begin your search for a new home.

68 Accabonac Road holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms adding to a total of 1,600 square feet. With room for a pool, there is also a free-standing studio space on the property in which the Cat5 ethernet extends.

This home offers a farmhouse-style kitchen, an enclosed porch, a clawfoot bathtub, a walk-in mudroom, and a 100-year-old grape arbor pergola. This is a quaint Hamptons-style home and it is on the market for $1.1 million.

This property is listed with Dawn Watson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is being shown this weekend on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

4 Clamshell Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

382 Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $8.75 million

Brokers: James Giugliano, and Shawn Elliott, Nest Seekers

Friday, June 25, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Gardiner Drive, Amagansett

Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 25, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

159 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $8.895 million

Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

210 Roses Grove, Water Mill

Price: $3.2 million

Brokers: Judi Desiderio, Geraldine Vitale, and Emily J. King, Town & Country

Saturday, June 26, 11 – 12:30 p.m, Sunday, June 27, 11 – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1429 Majors Path, Southampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers

Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Sycamore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.675 million

Brokes: Judi Desiderio, and William R. Stoecker, Town & Country

Sunday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->