Chic Renovated Water Mill Farmhouse Asks $5.95M

A fully renovated farmhouse in Water Mill, just one mile from Flying Point Beach, is asking $5,950,000. Lori Schiafino of Compass represents the south of the highway home at 89 Cobb Road, which she calls a “chic Hamptons classic home.”

The 3,000-square-foot home, built around 1900, begins with a charming wraparound porch, surrounded by hydrangea bushes. Set on nearly a half-acre, the property also holds a pool and a separate structure with a newly renovated studio inside featuring vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom and a garage below.

Inside the main shingled-style home, there are four bedrooms and three and a half baths. A light-filled, well-appointed living area offers a separate, cozy seating area with a fireplace is perfect for entertaining.

The updated kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances retained some historical character with a farmhouse sink and a brick hearth-like, woodburning pizza oven. There are also two indoor dining areas, including one bigger one near the kitchen.

A sliding glass door between the kitchen and dining room leads out to the stone patio, big enough for dining and relaxation on both sides of the gunite pool.

The bedrooms can be found upstairs, all boasting vaulted ceilings. The primary bathroom, also boasting a vaulted ceiling, features a glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub.

The listing also comes with plans to add on 1,400 square feet of space.

Located just minutes from Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beaches, the home is also a short drive to Southampton Village.

[Listing: 89 Cobb Road, Water Mill] | Brokers: Lori Schiaffino, Compass | GMAP

