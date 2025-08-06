A Compound Opportunity on Lake Montauk Awaits

The home at 6 Lakeside Court in Montauk sits along Lake Montauk. A neighboring house at 2 Lakeside Court, along with two vacant lots at 10 and 14 Lakeside Court, are also available, making this an opportunity to build a compound on Lake Montauk like none other.

Two houses along Lake Montauk have hit the market, but that’s not all that makes this property stand out: They can be combined, along with two vacant lots, to create a compound in one of Montauk’s most desirable locations.

The house at 6 Lakeside Court is asking $4.195 million, while the one at 2 Lakeside Court is asking $3.495 million. Ryan Burns and Greg Burns of Compass have the listings.

“What sets this offering apart is the rare chance to create a sprawling Montauk compound: the neighboring home at 2 Lakeside Court is also for sale, along with two vacant lots on the other side of the property,” the Compass listing description for 6 Lakeside Court says. “Combined, these parcels offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a private lakefront estate unlike anything else in the area.”

The coveted street on Lake Montauk a not only a beautiful location but one that is convenient as it is located just minutes from the beaches, marinas and restaurants.

The contemporary home at 6 Lakeside Court, which sits on 0.81 of an acre, boasts classic 1980s architecture with clean lines and generous living spaces, “ideal for a stylish renovation or full reimagining,” the listing description notes.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home offers direct access to the lake, panoramic views and privacy. The open-concept living and dining areas benefit from plenty of natural light thanks to walls of glass. Sliding glass doors lead out to the large deck and waterside pool.

All four bedrooms offer their own en suite bathrooms, allowing each guest privacy.

The 2,000-square-foot residence at 2 Lakeside Court also features classic 1980s contemporary architecture. “This home captures stunning views of the lake from multiple vantage points, creating a serene, light-filled retreat that reflects Montauk’s timeless coastal character,” the listing reads.

It offers four bedrooms and three and a half baths, along with a waterside pool and an expansive deck.

The two vacant lots at 10 and 14 Lakeside Court are also available, though not formally listed. The property at 10 Lakeside Court is 0.95 of an acre, while 14 Lakeside Court is 0.75 of an acre.

An open house will be held at both residences on Thursday, August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.