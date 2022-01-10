Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Set atop a quiet street in Montauk, a contemporary home offers a 180-degree ocean view. The new listing at 11 Fairview Road in Montauk, across from Hither Hills’ ocean beach, is asking $6.45 million. Joan Hegner of the Corcoran Group has the listing.

The 3,000-square-foot house sits on 1.2 acres and provides one of the best spots for the famous July Fourth fireworks over Montauk. A rooftop deck offers 360-degree views of the Montauk Lighthouse.

With two levels, the home is designed to take advantage of the views. The kitchen, living and dining area are on the upper level with a wraparound deck just beyond the many windows and glass doors. While the exterior has an ’80s feel, the decor of the interior open space “capture a modern aesthetic with a beachy flair of blue and whites, plus a cozy fireplace for off-season pleasure,” the listing says.

The four-bedroom home includes an ensuite master on the main level. There are a total of four-and-a-half bathrooms in the home. By the way, the home comes furnished.

An 840-square-foot finished lower-level den can be used as a private escape for guests, the listing says. There is also a laundry room with two washers and dryers, a guest bathroom and a spacious garage.

Doors lead out from the lower level to a covered porch that wraps around the house and overlooks the pool with an ocean view. A patio, lawn and mature landscaping surround the property — all perfect for private summer entertaining. There is also an outdoor shower.

A 300-yard path down to Old Montauk Highway leads to the sandy beach.

The home is also only minutes to downtown Montauk for shopping and dining.

[Listing: 11 Fairview Road, Montauk|Broker: Joan Hegner, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

