Set on Cutchogue’s Nassau Point on the North Fork , a newly listed property offers water views from every room. Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman is representing the home, which is asking $3.5 million. The 0.4-acre property is set in between the Peconic Bay and the protection of Haywater Cove and offers a private dock, “a sugar sand beach” and water views from every room, according to the listing.

The 2,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three baths. There are large open living areas and a primary bedroom on the main level. Another bedroom on the second floor has a large balcony overlooking the water.

A deck off the home faces one side of the water, while on the home’s front yard side the dock is just several feet away by walking across the small street.