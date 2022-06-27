House of the Day

Home Nestled Between Peconic Bay and Haywater Cove Lists for $3.5M

By
0
comments
Posted on
Cutchogue, Nassau Point, North Fork
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Set on Cutchogue’s Nassau Point on the North Fork, a newly listed property offers water views from every room. Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman is representing the home, which is asking $3.5 million.
The 0.4-acre property is set in between the Peconic Bay and the protection of Haywater Cove and offers a private dock, “a sugar sand beach” and water views from every room, according to the listing.
The 2,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three baths. There are large open living areas and a primary bedroom on the main level. Another bedroom on the second floor has a large balcony overlooking the water.
A deck off the home faces one side of the water, while on the home’s front yard side the dock is just several feet away by walking across the small street.
There is also a one-car attached garage.

[Listing: 965 Fishermans Beach Road, Cutchogue |Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Cutchogue, Nassau Point, North Fork
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites