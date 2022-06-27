Set on Cutchogue’s Nassau Point on the North Fork, a newly listed property offers water views from every room. Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman is representing the home, which is asking $3.5 million.
The 0.4-acre property is set in between the Peconic Bay and the protection of Haywater Cove and offers a private dock, “a sugar sand beach” and water views from every room, according to the listing.
The 2,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three baths. There are large open living areas and a primary bedroom on the main level. Another bedroom on the second floor has a large balcony overlooking the water.
A deck off the home faces one side of the water, while on the home’s front yard side the dock is just several feet away by walking across the small street.
There is also a one-car attached garage.
[Listing: 965 Fishermans Beach Road, Cutchogue |Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman]
