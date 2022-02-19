Waterfront Retreat, Among These Open North Fork Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the North Fork open houses slated for this weekend, take a look at this charming waterfront home in Cutchogue this Saturday. Located at 530 Broadwaters Road, this home is listed for $2.1 million. Kristy Naddell and Thomas Uhlinger from Douglas Elliman Real Estate will be representing the property.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the post-and-beam constructed home can comfortably house a family. Two of the ensuite bedrooms are waterfront, and the second floor primary has extending water views and a deck.

The house’s style consists of Carrera marble, oak hardwood, stone floors and radiant heat. In the updated kitchen, buyers can enjoy quartz countertops and not far from the kitchen, a great room with a wood burning fireplace.

Beyond the interior, the property has a dock on Broadwaters cove and access to the Peconic bay by boat. This location also allows access to many Peconic Bay beaches as owners are members of the Nassau Point Property Owners Association. The 0.75-acre parcel is also part of a wild bird migratory route with a bird sanctuary near.

This wonderful property will be shown on Saturday, February 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

47410 Route 25, Southold

Price: $699,000

Broker: Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1695 Mill Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Justin Concannon, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

29 Linda Avenue, Riverhead

Price: $499,999

Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

184 Phillips Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

196 Church Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $825,000

Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Overbrook Street, Riverhead

Price: $337,000

Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 19, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

10 N Midway Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.375 million

Broker: Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 19, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

31 Old Stone Road, Calverton

Price: $429,000

Brokers: Thomas Uhlinger and Peter Halpin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

