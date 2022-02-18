Open Houses

A Hedges Lane Home Plus More Hamptons Open Houses

By
0
comments
Posted on
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Let Behind The Hedges help you find your Hedges Lane home. Located in Sagaponack, this property at 412 Hedges Lane is on the market for $9.2 million. Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna of Douglas Elliman Real Estate represent the listing.

This newly constructed, elegant space houses seven-and-a-half baths and five bedrooms, one of which being a primary suite with a sitting area and large deck.

There are high ceilings, high-end finishes and hand-cut wide plank floors. Some other amenities in the 4,218-square-foot space include a gym and a wine room.

The property also features a two-car garage, a pool house and a heated pool with an added spa. This one-acre property overlooks extensive farmland and is a prime location south-of-the-highway in Sagaponack Village.

The home will be shown on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Some other open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

110 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 11 – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

9 Mountain Laurel Lane, Tuckahoe
Price: $2.5 million
Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello and Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

37 Norfolk Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: John S Herman, Corcoran
Saturday, February 19, 11 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

186 Skimhampton Road, Amagansett
Price: $8.395 million
Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

3 Old Orchard Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.65 million
Broker: Jennifer Hoopes, Corcoran
Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

83 Lynncliff Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $849,000
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, February 19, 12 – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 20, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $11.995 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, February 19, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

570 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: Timothy C. Burch and David Tenenbaum, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 19, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

148 Jobs Lane, Water Mill
Price: $8.499999 million
Brokers: Justin Agnello, James Keogh and Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites