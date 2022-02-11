Open Houses

Open Houses: Fall In Love With a Home This Weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
open houses
The interiors of 189 Skimphampton Road in Amagansett.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

This weekend is the perfect time to fall in love with your next home. Check out this luxurious Amagansett property located at 186 Skimhampton Roadon the market for $8.395 million with Erik M. Davidowicz of Brown Harris Stevens.

Situated between East Hampton and Amagansett this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is a wonderful combination of function and beauty. On the second story, buyers will find a primary bedroom suite with an office, walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the gardens. On the same floor, there are also three en suite bedrooms with window seats and built-in bookshelves.

Downstairs, the open concept layout, designed by Forst & Silverblank, presents a living room, kitchen, breakfast area, sunroom, formal dining room and library. The 10-foot ceilings and heart pine floors add extra character. Some other amenities are four fireplaces, excessive natural light, a media room, a gym and a recreational room.

On the exterior of the 1.1-acre property, the grounds are Bayberry designed, featuring a pool, hot tub, barbeque station and outdoor fireplace. The home also has a three-car garage and is just one mile from Indian Wells Beach.

The home will be shown on Saturday, February 12 from 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

232 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $28 million
Broker: Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, February 11, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

100 Edgemere Street, Montauk
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Constance Tighe, Corcoran
Friday, February 11, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 12, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

2 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.35 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

43 Widgeon Lane, Sag Harbor South
Price: $1.395 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, February 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

115 Gerard Drive, Springs
Price: $3.35 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Friday, February 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

3 Bay Lane, Northwest Woods
Price: $8.499999 million
Brokers: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, February 12, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

134 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Erik M. Davidowicz, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 12, 1 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 13, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites