Open Houses: Fall In Love With a Home This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This weekend is the perfect time to fall in love with your next home. Check out this luxurious Amagansett property located at 186 Skimhampton Road, on the market for $8.395 million with Erik M. Davidowicz of Brown Harris Stevens.

Situated between East Hampton and Amagansett this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is a wonderful combination of function and beauty. On the second story, buyers will find a primary bedroom suite with an office, walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the gardens. On the same floor, there are also three en suite bedrooms with window seats and built-in bookshelves.

Downstairs, the open concept layout, designed by Forst & Silverblank, presents a living room, kitchen, breakfast area, sunroom, formal dining room and library. The 10-foot ceilings and heart pine floors add extra character. Some other amenities are four fireplaces, excessive natural light, a media room, a gym and a recreational room.

On the exterior of the 1.1-acre property, the grounds are Bayberry designed, featuring a pool, hot tub, barbeque station and outdoor fireplace. The home also has a three-car garage and is just one mile from Indian Wells Beach.

The home will be shown on Saturday, February 12 from 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

232 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $28 million

Broker: Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, February 11, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

100 Edgemere Street, Montauk

Price: $1.695 million

Broker: Constance Tighe, Corcoran

Friday, February 11, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.35 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

43 Widgeon Lane, Sag Harbor South

Price: $1.395 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

115 Gerard Drive, Springs

Price: $3.35 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Friday, February 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Bay Lane, Northwest Woods

Price: $8.499999 million

Brokers: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

134 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Erik M. Davidowicz, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 12, 1 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->