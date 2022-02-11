Open Houses: Fall In Love With a Home This Weekend

This weekend is the perfect time to fall in love with your next home. Check out this luxurious Amagansett property located at 186 Skimhampton Road, on the market for $8.395 million with Erik M. Davidowicz of Brown Harris Stevens.
Situated between East Hampton and Amagansett this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is a wonderful combination of function and beauty. On the second story, buyers will find a primary bedroom suite with an office, walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the gardens. On the same floor, there are also three en suite bedrooms with window seats and built-in bookshelves.
Downstairs, the open concept layout, designed by Forst & Silverblank, presents a living room, kitchen, breakfast area, sunroom, formal dining room and library. The 10-foot ceilings and heart pine floors add extra character. Some other amenities are four fireplaces, excessive natural light, a media room, a gym and a recreational room.
On the exterior of the 1.1-acre property, the grounds are Bayberry designed, featuring a pool, hot tub, barbeque station and outdoor fireplace. The home also has a three-car garage and is just one mile from Indian Wells Beach.
The home will be shown on Saturday, February 12 from 12:30 – 2 p.m.
