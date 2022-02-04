Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Find your strategically located South Fork home this weekend, at one of these Hamptons open houses, such as this one directly between Sag Harbor and the ocean at Sagaponack. Despite the cold temperatures, it’s never too soon to start planning where you’d like to live this summer.

Located at 29 Round Pond Lane, in Sag Harbor, a $2.195 million home is on the market with James K Peyton and Kimberley Taylor of Corcoran. This 1,700-square -oot space has three bedrooms and three baths.

The pond surroundings make for beautiful views from each room. Nearby trails bordering the Long Pond Greenbelt are also great outdoor recreation. And for those warmer summer beach days, the 1.85-acre property features an outdoor shower and central air to greet you as you enter the home.

This unbeatable location will be shown on Saturday, February 5 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

186 Skimhampton Road, Amagansett

Price: $8.395 million

Broker: Erik M. Davidowicz, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

135 Gerard Drive, Springs

Price: $2.795 million

Brokers: Sarah Keogh, James Keogh and Hara Kang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

115 Gerard Drive, Springs

Price: $3.35 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, February 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, February 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 Cedarberry Lane, Southampton

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Sharon Stern, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 5, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $11.995 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

4 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue

Price: $2.195 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Tomeka Brown, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, February 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

21 Kennedy Drive, North Sea

Price: $1.895 million

Broker: M.Monica Novo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, February 6, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

