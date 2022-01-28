Snow Forecasted, Will These Hamptons Open Houses Go On?

While it remains to be seen if these open houses in the Hamptons will go on due to the impending snowstorm, let’s take a look at what is scheduled for this weekend. Be sure to double-check before heading out in any dangerous weather.
A modern East Hampton home is part of the lineup for this weekend’s South Fork open houses. Located at 5 Rivers Road, this home is listed for $1.995 million with brokers, Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy of Corcoran.
A welcoming entryway leads into this 1,600 square foot space. High ceilings and ample natural light make for a stunning interior. The living room and fireplace are just a step down from the spacious dining area with a skylight above. Additionally, the Poggenpohl features in the kitchen give the home some extra character.
The home’s two bathrooms and three bedrooms, fit for a family, feature a primary ensuite bedroom with a slider to the pool area outside.
Some other features of this 0.72-acre area are a large stone deck and plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining.
Buyers have their chance to see this house on Saturday, January 29 from 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
177 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach
Price: $3.395 million
Brokers: Traci Robinson and Ashley J Farrell, Corcoran
Saturday, January 29, 1 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton North
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, January 29, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
184 Meeting House Lane, Southampton
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Ellim
Sunday, January 30, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.595 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, January 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
23 Cooper Street, Southampton Village
Price: $2.895 million
Brokers: Maryanne Horwath and Suzan Kremer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, January 30, 1 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->