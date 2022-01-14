South Fork real estate is not to be missed this weekend. One home, in particular, a Sag Harbor waterfront condominium should be on your list of open houses. Located at 21 West Water Street, unit 2F in Harbor’s Edge it is priced at $3.65 million and represented by Frank and Dawn Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 2,281-square-foot space holds two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a formal dining room and living room with a fireplace. The open concept design keeps the natural flow between the chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and some other areas of the house. The beauty of the home is in the specialty millwork and complete water views seen from the interior plus two balconies.
Outside, a 50-foot pool, a sun lounge, a cabana and a wet bar make for the ideal summer experience. With full furnishings and an incredible location, this home is ready to be lived in.
It will be shown Sunday, January 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Other Open Houses This Weekend:
71 Second House Road, Montauk
Price: $2.25 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, January 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
984 Noyac Path #A, Water Mill
Price: $4.995 million
Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, January 15, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
135 Gerard Drive, Springs
Price: $2.795 million
Brokers: Sarah Keogh, James Keogh and Hara Hang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
474 Middle Line Highway, Bridgehampton
Price: $5.25 million
Brokers: Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and Debbie Loeffler, Corcoran
Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Robert Baas, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
64 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $7.85 million
Brokers: Lauren A. Battista and Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens.
Saturday, January 15, 11 – 1 p.m.
134 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m.
4 Widgeon Lane, East Quogue
Price: $1.3 million
Broker: Dianne Tupper, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, January 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
28 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 15, 12 – 3 p.m.
10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.595 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 15, 1 – 3 p.m.
145 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $75,000
Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
