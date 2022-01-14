Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

South Fork real estate is not to be missed this weekend. One home, in particular, a Sag Harbor waterfront condominium should be on your list of open houses. Located at 21 West Water Street, unit 2F in Harbor’s Edge it is priced at $3.65 million and represented by Frank and Dawn Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 2,281-square-foot space holds two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a formal dining room and living room with a fireplace. The open concept design keeps the natural flow between the chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and some other areas of the house. The beauty of the home is in the specialty millwork and complete water views seen from the interior plus two balconies.

Outside, a 50-foot pool, a sun lounge, a cabana and a wet bar make for the ideal summer experience. With full furnishings and an incredible location, this home is ready to be lived in.

It will be shown Sunday, January 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Other Open Houses This Weekend:

71 Second House Road, Montauk

Price: $2.25 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

984 Noyac Path #A, Water Mill

Price: $4.995 million

Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 15, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

135 Gerard Drive, Springs

Price: $2.795 million

Brokers: Sarah Keogh, James Keogh and Hara Hang, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

474 Middle Line Highway, Bridgehampton

Price: $5.25 million

Brokers: Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and Debbie Loeffler, Corcoran

Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton

Price: $2.775 million

Broker: Robert Baas, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

64 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $7.85 million

Brokers: Lauren A. Battista and Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens.

Saturday, January 15, 11 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

134 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Widgeon Lane, East Quogue

Price: $1.3 million

Broker: Dianne Tupper, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, January 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 15, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.595 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

145 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $75,000

Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->