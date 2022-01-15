Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It is never too early to start preparing for summer on the North Fork. A Jamesport property, steps away from a private beach and marina, is among those having an open house this weekend. Located at 28 Bayside Avenue, the home is listed for $899,000. It is being represented by Susan Orioli and Gina Marie Benedetto of NOFO Real Estate.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this 9,148-square-foot home is well-suited for a family. Recently renovated, the home has a dining area and family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a stone fireplace that adds to the character.

The detached two-car garage is perfect for storage, especially for kayaks and paddle boards to use on the water.

It will be shown, Saturday, January 15 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Other Open Houses This Weekend:



428 Kaplan Ave, Greenport

Price: $899,000

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, January 15 and January 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

870 Love Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2,875

Broker: Nichole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, January 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

