Cutchogue's Bedell Cellars Is Yours for $17.9 Million

Photo by Dead on Design

Always wanted to own your own winery? Bedell Cellars, which has just been listed by Gary DePersia at Corcoran, offers a perfect turnkey opportunity. The winery boasts 75 acres of planted vines offering 10 different varieties of grapes. In all, there's 95 acres of land in 3 separate locations, which include 5 different parcels of land. And yes, the sale includes ownership of the Bedell and Corey Creek brands and operations. (As a matter of fact, Bedell Merlot was the first LI wine served at the White House for President Obama's inauguration lunch in 2013!)

Interior and exterio photos by Chris Foster

The property is being sold by the family of Michael Lynne, who passed away March 24. Mr. Lynne was a film executive (Lord of the Rings trilogy), but also a wine connoisseur who first bought into the North Fork business in 1999.

Bedell has hand-crafted wines in small batches for 35 years, and every bottle is produced from grapes grown on one of the Bedell properties in the area's unique maritime terroir. Its wines have achieved critical acclaim and awards; there's a 2,000 member wine club and distribution to more than 12 states and over 250 restaurants in Manhattan, Long Island and the Hamptons.

To start off, there's a charming 1800 square foot cottage (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) on 2.6 acres. It's for sale fully furnished with interiors by Vicente Wolf. Landscaping by Ed Hollander includes a 150-year-old maple tree and an apple orchard.

Numerous other buildings dot the property. The main 10,000 square foot winery building houses the tasting room, wine lab, barrel room, fermentation cellar, bottling line, and office. An agricultural barn houses machines and cases of wine. There is also a 4000 square foot annex known as the Events Pavilion. Bedell receives over 100,000 visitors each year for wine tastings and events, including 25 weddings each summer with up to 200 people. There's also another tasting room and events building on the Corey Creek location.

For more, click here. 36225 Route 25, Cutchogue