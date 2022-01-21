Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s never too early to start planning for summer entertaining and a home with a newly built pool house is just what you need. Located at 6 Wooleys Drive in North Sea, this home is on the market for $2.725 million and is listed for sale with Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 1,560-square-foot interior includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one master suite and additional guest bedrooms, with an attached full bath and laundry area. The main area of the home has an open living area with a dining and kitchen space.

Outside, on the 0.52-acre property, there is a beautiful pool house with its own amenities. A large living space and the vaulted ceilings add character, and the office, full bath and basement, also functioning as a gym and entertainment serve as functional assets. The pool house also has a laundry area. There is also a pool for outdoor enjoyment.

As a part of the Southampton shores beach community, the pristine bay beach, tennis court, basketball court and baseball field give community members something to do at all times. Additionally, the marina is conveniently placed.

The home will be shown on Saturday, January 22 from 12 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

175 Elm Street, Southampton Village

Price: $2.19 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Sammys Beach Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Keri A. Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

50 Cedar Ridge Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.895 million

Brokers: Danielle Wilson and Gary DePersia, Corcoran

Saturday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton North

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, January 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->