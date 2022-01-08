A Riverhead Condominium and Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This weekend is your chance to see a masterfully designed condominium located at 450 Middle Unit 7 in The Duplex- 55+ Condo Living in Riverhead. Priced at $569,000, this home is represented by Priscilla Holloway of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

With three bedrooms, two oversized and one master, plus two and a half baths, the condo features work by Almas Construction and Gendot Homes. In the main area of the home, the living room, dining space and kitchen have an open floor plan with high ceilings.

The exterior, generous patio area makes for a great outdoor space. Plus, the one-car garage and full basement have ample storage space.

Located near North Fork beaches, Vineyards and farms this home is a perfect place to spend retirement on the North Fork.

It will be shown on Sunday, January 9, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

More Open Houses This Weekend:



77 Foxglove Row, Aquebogue

Price: $795,000

Brokers: Maida Srdanovic and Robert Canberg, Compass Greater NY LLC

Saturday, January 8, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

782 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead

Price: $1.29 million

Broker: Nicholas Sekela, EXP Realty

Saturday, January 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->