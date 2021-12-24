After Christmas, Resume Shopping for Your Next Home at These Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Given that it is a holiday weekend, there are very few open houses on the North and South Fork. However, these Douglas Elliman selections will not disappoint.

One house being shown this weekend is located at 4 Honeysuckle Lane in East Quogue. Priced at $2.195 million, this home is being represented by Thomas Cavallo and Tomeka Brown.

Inside of the 3,000-square-foot space, there are five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. On the first floor, a junior master bedroom houses an ensuite bathroom featuring a stereo system, steam shower, rain head and multi-body sprays for the ideal shower experience. The master suite is one floor up with a terrace overlooking the yard, as well as a spa-style bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and large vanity to get ready.

Decorated in bright, cool tones, buyers can enjoy a great room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights, hardwood floors and a wet bar. With a newly renovated kitchen, new cabinetry, marble countertops and new appliances, a wonderful cooking space is easily accessible.

Outside of the exterior wall of glass is a composite deck, leading to ample outdoor space. Entertaining in the warmer months is made easy with an outdoor kitchen, with stone counters, a refrigerator, a sink and a built-in grill. There is also a newly lined heated saltwater pool, as well as a tennis court, so there is no lack of things to do on this approximately two-acre property.

Perfect for those Hamptons beach days, the outdoor area also has an outdoor shower, where you can rinse off the sand or dirt before heading in.

This wonderful space is being shown Sunday, December 26 from 12 to 2 p.m.

One other open house this weekend:



81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton North

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 26, 1 – 3 p.m.