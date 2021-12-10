Open Houses: Late Autumn South Fork Roundup

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This late autumn weekend is your chance to check out a Westhampton Beach home known as “Twelve Oaks,” just one of several open houses scheduled. Located at 64 Potunk Lane, the home is priced at $7.85 million and for sale with Lauren A. Battista and Marcia Altman of Brown Harris Stevens.

Inside the 8,000-square-foot interior, there are three floors featuring nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths. The first floor is home to a grand chef’s kitchen with an expansive island, a professional stove, a double Sub-Zero refrigerator and two dishwashers. One can also find a breakfast/dining room on this level, a formal living room and dining room, a family room, an office space and a playroom. In addition to all that, a 500-square-foot screened-in room overlooks the outdoor garden.

On the second level of the home, there is a primary suite, containing a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet and a marble bath spa. The second story also has other bedrooms and storage space carrying onto the third floor.

Some other amenities of the interior include a finished basement with media/playroom, closet, as well as a gym with a bath and steam room.

Outside, on this 1.5-acre property, buyers can enjoy an oversized heated gunite pool and a hot tub, a pool house with a bathroom, plus a vegetable/herb garden. All of this is behind a gate for privacy.

The home will be shown Saturday, December 11 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



15 Deerfield East Road, Quogue Village

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Adriana Jurcav, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Rolling Woods Court, Wainscott

Price: $1.595 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

149 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 11, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

54 Louse Point, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Brokers: Rebekah C Baker and Paula S Butler, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 11, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3 1st Place, East Quogue

Price: $1.094 million

Brokers: Edward Kurosz and Susan Ribeiro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

52 Sherwood Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $879,000

Brokers: Robert Landsiedel and Jeanne Lee Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1601 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5.999 million

Brokers: Dawn Bodenchak and Frank Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

184 Meeting House Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

32 Mill Road, Resemburg

Price: $1.895 million

Brokers: Evan F. Church and Chris Cavorti, Corcoran

Sunday, December 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Lauren A. Battista and Marcia Altman, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, December 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, December 12, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Nidzyn Avenue, Remsenburg

Price: $1.1 million

Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->