Some Extra Treats For Your Halloween Weekend: North Fork Open Houses

It is no trick that there are more open houses happening this Halloween weekend.
This Mattituck home, priced at $1.85 million, is listed for sale with Kristy Naddell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is located at 245 Royalton Row, considered a part of The Estates at Royalton, a new luxury development.
With 3,650 square feet of interior space, buyers can make use of four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite with generous closet space and a luxury bathroom. Additionally, there are three-and-a-half baths.
This Breakwater model home also has a great room featuring a gas fireplace, a kitchen with shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and high-end GE Monogram appliances. On the second floor, there is a family room.
The 0.75 acre property holds an 18-by-36-foot, heated, salt water pool that is kept clean with an automatic pool cover as well as bluestone coping. Plus, Hardie board siding, covered front and rear porches, plus a Belgium block curb adds to the appeal.
Some other amenities of the home include nine-foot ceilings, white oak floors and automatic shades in the living room and primary bedroom.
The home is being shown on Saturday, October 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Other open houses happening on the North Fork this weekend:
1945 Nakomis Road, Southold
Price: $888,888
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
925 Long Creek Drive, Southold
Price: $999,000
Broker: Rita Rooney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1005 Pequash Avenue, Cutchogue
Price: $525,000
Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
255 Three Waters Lane, Orient
Price: $1.449 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
2902 Pebble Beach Path, Riverhead
Price: $429,000
Broker: Phyllis Caldwell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 30, 1 – 3 p.m.
1165 Calves Neck Road, Southold
Price: $2.799,999
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, October 31, 12 – 2 p.m. (by appointment)
