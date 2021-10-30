Some Extra Treats For Your Halloween Weekend: North Fork Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It is no trick that there are more open houses happening this Halloween weekend.

This Mattituck home, priced at $1.85 million, is listed for sale with Kristy Naddell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is located at 245 Royalton Row, considered a part of The Estates at Royalton, a new luxury development.

With 3,650 square feet of interior space, buyers can make use of four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite with generous closet space and a luxury bathroom. Additionally, there are three-and-a-half baths.



This Breakwater model home also has a great room featuring a gas fireplace, a kitchen with shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and high-end GE Monogram appliances. On the second floor, there is a family room.



The 0.75 acre property holds an 18-by-36-foot, heated, salt water pool that is kept clean with an automatic pool cover as well as bluestone coping. Plus, Hardie board siding, covered front and rear porches, plus a Belgium block curb adds to the appeal.



Some other amenities of the home include nine-foot ceilings, white oak floors and automatic shades in the living room and primary bedroom.



The home is being shown on Saturday, October 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, from 12 to 2 p.m.



Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here.

Other open houses happening on the North Fork this weekend:

1945 Nakomis Road, Southold

Price: $888,888

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

925 Long Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $999,000

Broker: Rita Rooney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1005 Pequash Avenue, Cutchogue

Price: $525,000

Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

255 Three Waters Lane, Orient

Price: $1.449 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2902 Pebble Beach Path, Riverhead

Price: $429,000

Broker: Phyllis Caldwell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 30, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1165 Calves Neck Road, Southold

Price: $2.799,999

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, October 31, 12 – 2 p.m. (by appointment)

See it here ->