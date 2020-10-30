Sweeping Views of Both the Sound, Vineyard at Rare Cutchogue Find Listed at $3.6 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Over on the North Fork, a rare one-acre, waterfront property in Cutchogue with a house that sits up on a beachfront cliff with 156 feet of frontage on the Long Island Sound also has sweeping vineyard views. The house at 9204 Bridge Lane, steps to the beach, is on the market for $3.6 million.

The 1.1-acre property is completely private, but is also close to town, according to Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate. On one side it looks out onto rows of vines from a local vineyard.

The 2,800-square-foot, two-story home features an open floor and plenty of windows that provide for panoramic water views of the Long Island Sound and allow in a lot of natural light.

An eat-in kitchen with granite countertops overlooks the living room with a fireplace. The circular shape of the living room has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the water. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors in the dining room also provide for a water view.

There are three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. A first floor master suite has water views from both the circular shaped bedroom and bathroom, which features double vanity sinks and a jacuzzi tub in front of corner windows.

A powder room and entrance foyer complete the first floor. A second floor bedroom boasts a balcony to take in the sunsets over the sound.

Prospective buyers will find wood floors throughout the house.

A large deck also faces the water, allowing for dining with a view. A wooden deck at the edge of the cliff has stairs that lead to the beach.

[Listing: 9204 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue| Broker: NOFO Real Estate] GMAP

