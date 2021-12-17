Take a Look at a Restored County Farmhouse and Other South Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

There’s not one, but two chances to see a restored country farmhouse in Water Mill this weekend. On the market for $2.65 million, this property is located at 930 Head of Pond Road in Water Mill. It is for sale with Angela Toscano, Thomas Cavallo and Alexandra Toscano of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built during the turn of the last century, the home was renovated in 1972. With changes over recent years including the heating ventilation and air conditioning system’s switch from oil to gas, the integrity of the home has been preserved.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this 3,860-square-foot home has a great deal of its original charm. Buyers will find a formal and informal living room with marble flooring, as well as a loft and laundry area. In the kitchen, a space added in 2016, there is original wood ceiling beams and flooring, plus a dining area with french doors overlooking the yard.

The 1.1-acre property features a newly-resurfaced gunite pool, as well as 100-year-old linden specimen trees imported from England, leading up the driveway.

Some more character can be found in the covered porch and original wood door leading to the entry of the home. Plus, there is an oversized two-car garage and exercise area with a walk-in closet.

This home will be shown on Saturday, December 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

29 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

62 Camberly Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.85 million

Broker: Amy Forst, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, December 17, 3 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Barclay Drive, North Haven

Price: $4.395 million

Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.35 million

Brokers: Zacheriah Dayton and Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home on Behind The Hedges!

16 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $5 million

Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Woodland Drive The Manor, North Haven

Price: $2.55 million

Brokers: Stacy Pennebaker and Linley Pennebaker Hagen, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 18, 12 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton North

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 18, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.795 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 18, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue

Price: $2.195 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Tomeka Brown, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Roses Grove Road, Southampton

Price: $1.999999 million

Broker: Merle Buff, Corcoran

Sunday, December 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

56 Quogue Riverhead Road, Quogue Village

Price: $3.6 million

Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, December 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, December 19, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->