Take a Look at a Restored County Farmhouse and Other South Fork Open Houses This Weekend

There’s not one, but two chances to see a restored country farmhouse in Water Mill this weekend. On the market for $2.65 million, this property is located at 930 Head of Pond Road in Water Mill. It is for sale with Angela Toscano, Thomas Cavallo and Alexandra Toscano of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Built during the turn of the last century, the home was renovated in 1972. With changes over recent years including the heating ventilation and air conditioning system’s switch from oil to gas, the integrity of the home has been preserved.
With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this 3,860-square-foot home has a great deal of its original charm. Buyers will find a formal and informal living room with marble flooring, as well as a loft and laundry area. In the kitchen, a space added in 2016, there is original wood ceiling beams and flooring, plus a dining area with french doors overlooking the yard.
The 1.1-acre property features a newly-resurfaced gunite pool, as well as 100-year-old linden specimen trees imported from England, leading up the driveway.
Some more character can be found in the covered porch and original wood door leading to the entry of the home. Plus, there is an oversized two-car garage and exercise area with a walk-in closet.
This home will be shown on Saturday, December 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
29 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
62 Camberly Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.85 million
Broker: Amy Forst, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, December 17, 3 – 4 p.m.
28 Barclay Drive, North Haven
Price: $4.395 million
Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.35 million
Brokers: Zacheriah Dayton and Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
16 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $5 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
24 Woodland Drive The Manor, North Haven
Price: $2.55 million
Brokers: Stacy Pennebaker and Linley Pennebaker Hagen, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 18, 12 – 1 p.m.
81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton North
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 18, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.795 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 18, 2 – 4 p.m.
4 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue
Price: $2.195 million
Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Tomeka Brown, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2 Roses Grove Road, Southampton
Price: $1.999999 million
Broker: Merle Buff, Corcoran
Sunday, December 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
56 Quogue Riverhead Road, Quogue Village
Price: $3.6 million
Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, December 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
28 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Todd J. Buchanan, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, December 19, 12 – 3 p.m.
