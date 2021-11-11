Newly-listed Bridgehampton Property With 1890 Farmhouse, Original Barn Offers ‘Endless Possibilities’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An 1890 farmhouse in Bridgehampton that has been newly renovated offers both charm and style. The gated property at 2 Millstone Road in Bridgehampton is newly listed at $3.55 million.

A unique offering, says the Dayton Team at Sotheby’s International Realty, it includes the main house, an original barn and a pool house, all on one acre of property.

The 2,000-square-foot farmhouse with a classic front porch and red door provides four stylish bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which have been updated. Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

The main living area is made up of “a breezy floor plan,” according to the listing, that includes a parlor room, a den, an office, all with large windows that let the natural light in. The light-filled eat-in kitchen has room for a breakfast table, plenty of counter space and French doors that lead to an outside deck.

In fact, the various outdoor decking off the kitchen, parlor room and barn are perfect for entertaining, the team points out.

An archway leads to a private “oasis” featuring a free-form gunite pool and outdoor dining area.

The pool house is quite spacious and evokes an island-vibe with vaulted ceilings with exposed white rafters and French doors that swing open to let in the summer breeze. A kitchenette and a full bathroom can be found here.

The open barn offers “endless possibilities,” the team says. There is already a full bathroom in the space.

An open house will be held there Thursday, November 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.

[Listing: 2 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton |Broker: Zacheriah Dayton and Kathy Konzet] GMAP

