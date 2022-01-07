Hamptons Open Houses for the New Year

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hamptons open houses are back for the New Year and better than ever. One of the showings starting off the second full week of the year is a Bridgehampton modern farmhouse at 134 Corwith Avenue, on the market for $3.995 million. It is represented by Cynthia R. Barrett of Brown Harris Stevens.

In addition to five bedrooms, the property has five-and-a-half baths with custom cabinetry, Kallista and Lefroy Brooks fixtures, Ann Sacks tiles and Robern Vanities. The meticulous decor does not stop there. In the custom kitchen, you will find Wolf appliances and a Sub-Zero refrigerator, plus two dishwashers, two sinks, a wine refrigerator and a warming drawer.

The second floor features an entertainment area with a kitchenette with a Sub-Zero beverage center, a Miele coffee maker and a wet bar. On the lower level, there is a gym, a media room and an office/game room, everything you could possibly need all in one place. Not to mention, the home is fully equipped with a sound system and high-speed Ethernet connectivity.

Outside, the stone patio, outdoor shower and a gunite saltwater pool make for a luxurious outdoor experience. Perennial gardens, cedar shingles and the metal barn roof give the home a traditional yet modern feel.

The home will be shown, Saturday, January 8, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

More Open Houses This Weekend:



83 Lynncliff Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $879,000

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Columbine Ave North

Price: $775,000

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

74 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Clinton Street, East Hampton

Price: $968,000

Broker: Carol Sharks, Corcoran

Saturday, January 8, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Cove Neck Lane, Southampton

Price: $3.925 million

Brokers: Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan, Corcoran

Saturday, January 8, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Kingfisher Cove, Remsenburg

Price: $2.495 million

Brokers: Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

113 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack Village

Price: $11.75 million

Broker: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 8, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Sheridan Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.1 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, January 8, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->