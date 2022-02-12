Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Before attending Super Bowl parties this weekend, score your forever home.

Located at 1490 Skunk Lane in Cutchogue, this four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath house is perfect for any Long Island family. The house is listed for $1.35 million with William Joseph Walter’s of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

With the 3,500-square-foot interior’s open design centered around a stacked stone fireplace, this space is perfect for colder months on the island. Plus the bedrooms valued ceilings and Juliet balcony from the primary suite make this home extra special.

There are 20-foot ceilings in the great room of the home and the kitchen has a 36-inch Wolf range for the optimal cooking experience. The granite countertops and cherry cabinets also make the kitchen inviting. Plus, the home features a dining room and a basement with a wet bar.

Outside, buyers can enjoy an in-ground pool, pool house and a pergola on the 2.48-acre property.

This house will be shown Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.

More open houses this weekend:

1715 Hiathawas Path, Southold

Price: $899,000

Broker: John David Anderson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13, 12 – 3 p.m.

1207 Bird’s Eye Road, Orient

Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, February 12 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

