Dan Abrams Renames Newly-Purchased Laurel Lake Vineyards Ev&Em for His Two Children

Dan Abrams, the chief legal correspondent at ABC News, is officially the new owner of Laurel Lake Vineyards and is ready to rebrand his new North Fork investment. He is renaming it Ev&Em, after his two children, Everett and Emilia.

Emilia was born on February 18, around the same time that the deal closed for an undisclosed amount.

“I have long dreamed of having a Long Island vineyard that could showcase the best of this region and become a long term family business,” Dan Abrams said in a statement. “By calling it Ev&Em I hope that maybe when my kids are grown they’ll be a little more incentivized to take care of, and pride in, the wines that bear their names.”

The television host and author already owns a house on the North Fork.

“I’m so excited to invest in the North Fork and this vineyard with the goal of creating a new luxury Long Island wine,” Abrams said in a statement in February. “Expanding into the wine business has long been a passion of mine and this winery presented a perfect opportunity to create an experience that both local residents and seasonal guests will enjoy.”

Laurel Lake Vineyards, a 40-acre vineyard and winery located at 3165 Main Road, was not officially on the market when it went into contract in December. It may be several months before we see the Ev&Em branding at the property.

Winemaker and current co-owner Juan Sepulveda, are going to remain on staff, but Abrams is bringing in New York Magazine wine columnist Vanessa Price to oversee all aspects of the winery.

