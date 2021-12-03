December Kicks Off With These Open Houses in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Kick-off December with this charming East Hampton home, full of character with hand-hewn barn beams and custom built-in torches. On the market for $2.775 million, this house is for sale with Robert Bass of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 4,500-square-foot property, located at 18 Landfall Circle has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. At the heart of the home, there is a gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Garland commercial-grade stove and double dishwashers and sinks. Separate from the kitchen, buyers can enjoy a wine and spirits room.

The amenities do not stop there. With a sauna and four-season sunroom featuring a roof observation/yoga deck, the home does not disappoint.

Outside there is a 20-by-40-foot heated gunite pool, as well as an antique brick stonework patio. The 54-inch gourmet grill, the outside shower and an indoor/outdoor Sonos sound system make for the ideal backyard setting.

And if that’s not enough, the home has two indoor fireplaces, plus a two-car garage/studio with outbuildings for ample storage.

Available with furnishings, this home is a quick trip from the bay beach. It will be shown on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other Open Houses This Weekend:



10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.795 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, December 3, 2 – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 4, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Cooper Street, Southampton Village

Price: $3.25 million

Brokers: Maryanne Horwath and Suzan Kremer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

65 School Street, Hampton Bays

Price: $799,00

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

149 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1601 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5.999 million

Brokers: Dawn Bodenchak and Frank Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 4, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Gansett Lane, Amagansett

Price: $4.895 million

Brokers: Nola Baris and Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 4, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

64 Hillside Avenue, Noyac

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 4, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

37 Parrish Pond Lane, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Alexandra Toscano, Thomas Cavallo and Dennis Saglam, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Village of Southampton

Price: $35 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->