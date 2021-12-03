December Kicks Off With These Open Houses in the Hamptons

Kick-off December with this charming East Hampton home, full of character with hand-hewn barn beams and custom built-in torches. On the market for $2.775 million, this house is for sale with Robert Bass of Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 4,500-square-foot property, located at 18 Landfall Circle has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. At the heart of the home, there is a gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Garland commercial-grade stove and double dishwashers and sinks. Separate from the kitchen, buyers can enjoy a wine and spirits room.
The amenities do not stop there. With a sauna and four-season sunroom featuring a roof observation/yoga deck, the home does not disappoint.
Outside there is a 20-by-40-foot heated gunite pool, as well as an antique brick stonework patio. The 54-inch gourmet grill, the outside shower and an indoor/outdoor Sonos sound system make for the ideal backyard setting.
And if that’s not enough, the home has two indoor fireplaces, plus a two-car garage/studio with outbuildings for ample storage.
Available with furnishings, this home is a quick trip from the bay beach. It will be shown on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other Open Houses This Weekend:
