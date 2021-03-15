Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Sell Bridgehampton Home at Record Price

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle won’t be spending time in the Hamptons — at least not at their own home. The couple sold their Bridgehampton home and made a handsome profit and set a record for the street in the process.

Nest Seekers International presented both the sellers and the buyers in the $8.14 million off-market deal for the home at 23 Kellis Way. James Giugliano, who starred in Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix, and Shawn Egan brokered the deal.

“They had reached out to me because I had sold the house next door to them,” Giugliano said by phone on Monday. About two months ago, his listing at 21 Kellis Way sold for $7 million, which set a record for the street, the only south-of-the-highway gated community, by nearly double. “Then topped it by a million bucks” with the sale of the Trump-Guilfoyle home. “It went really quick,” Giugliano added, noting that his colleague had a couple looking. The house was in contract within just five days. The deal closed late last week.

Page Six first reported Trump and Guilfoyle had sold their Hamptons home.

Nest Seekers said the owners had been asking $8.5 million. No matter the small reduction, the couple sold for just shy of twice what they paid less than two years ago. They bought the home near Kellis Pond for $4.4 million in June 2019, records show.

Susan Breitenbach, a top broker at Corcoran, was the exclusive agent on the deal when they made the purchase.

The 9,200-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and three half baths, according to the brokerage’s post. The four-acre property has direct access to the 25-acre natural spring-fed pond and also has a heated gunite pool and spa with a waterfall.

The couple hosted then-President Donald Trump for a campaign fundraiser at their home in August 2020 during a quick trip to the Hamptons. That same weekend they also helped host a TrumpStock boat parade from Orient to Montauk.

“They were all happy,” Giugliano says of the sale. “The buyers are happy. They plan on renting it this summer,” he explained.