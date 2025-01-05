Earthy Colors Dominate 2025

The following is a selection of shades that insiders predict will color the world for the coming year. (MCC)

Change is in the air when a new year arrives. People often use the turn of the calendar as an opportunity to redecorate living spaces or revamp their wardrobes. As individuals narrow down their projects, they may want to incorporate a fresh and trendy palette of colors. For 2025, the options are decidedly warm, cozy and earthy.

Industry color experts routinely recommend hues that can elevate homes, offices and other spaces. The following is a selection of shades that insiders predict will color the world for the coming year.

Quietude: Sherwin-Williams has named Quietude its color of the year. This soft sage color exudes serenity and understated luxury. Grayish-green with a touch of blue, Quietude is a soothing color of tranquility. Sherwin-Williams also offers a Color Collection of the Year that includes Convivial Yellow, Spiced Cider, and Nomadic Desert, among others.

Mocha Mousse: The title of Pantone¨ Color of the Year 2025 belongs to Mocha Mousse. Just as the name implies, this rich, warm brown suggests the intoxicating qualities of coffee and chocolate. It can create a feeling of comfort in any space, or even serve as the basis of a chocolate wardrobe color palette. According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, Mocha Mousse is “sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic.”

Purple Basil: Glidden’s 2025 color of the year title belongs to Purple Basil, a dusty, neutral violet purple hue with mauve undertones. It embraces rich, warm energy, and is equally at home in a bedroom as it is in a dining room.

Cinnamon Slate: Cinnamon Slate is moody and introspective. This Benjamin Moore color blends rich plum and chocolate brown that the company calls “adaptable, yet distinct.” In fact, it is quite similar to Glidden’s color of the year, but a tad more brown in nature.

Caramelized: Homeowners may want to consider Caramelized, an earthy terracotta brown that is Dunn-Edwards’ 2025 Color of the Year. Caramelized is versatile and elegant, and it complements both modern and vintage interiors.

Elderton: Paula Taylor, Graham & Brown’s head stylist and trend specialist, calls Elderton “a chameleon color that can be sophisticated yet cozy.” This medium brown is contemporary with a huge amount of depth. It may work in a rustic living room or a cozy library.

The new year arrives with a warm, saturated color palette that can revitalize spaces with cozy appeal.

-Metro Creative Connection