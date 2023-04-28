Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Just completed, this 6,500-square-foot house close to East Hampton Village went on the market on April 25 for $5.995 million.

The custom-built Yankee Barn post and beam residence at 58 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton is listed with Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens.

Jeffrey Rosen, an award-winning architectural designer, owns the house and designed it with three levels, six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The two-story vaulted-ceiling great room features a soaring, floor-to-ceiling masonry wood-burning fireplace. Sawyer Mason prefinished wide plank oak floors can be found through the first and second levels. The great room spills into the gourmet chef’s kitchen, boasting marble and quarter counters, custom cabinetry and professional appliances including wine storage and supplemental refrigeration drawers. There is also a Wolf six-burner gas stove and oven, plus a Wolf wall oven, a Wolf microwave and two Viking dishwashers. The attached dining area overlooks the garden and pool. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry room with two LG washers and gas dryers, plus a half bath that offers “buffer access” to the two-car garage, according to the listing. There is also a walk-in pantry just before the laundry room. The primary suite is located on the main level and features a large walk-in closet, a private sitting area and French doors that open to the backyard. The bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub. Three guest rooms make up the second level, including an additional primary en suite that offers a private terrace. One of the other en suites also has a private terrace. Down on the finished lower level there is a large family room with a masonry fireplace, a wet bar, a gym, a media room, two more bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The 0.51-acre property holds a heated 18-by-38-foot gunite pool with deck jets and a swim shelf at the deep end, by Rachel Lynch Pools. Hamptons Ground Care landscaped the backyard, which boasts a lush lawn. An open house will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. [Listing: 58 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton| Brokers: Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.