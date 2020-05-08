Fab Five: Montauk Properties Over $10 Million

Photo: iStock

Find a new beginning at The End.

If you're looking for a gorgeous, high-end Hamptons home, the gorgeous oceanside community of Montauk is hard to beat, with its majestic views, vast acreage and more. These incredible estates, priced at $10 million or above, are on the market now.

Cavett's Cove, 176 Deforest Road

$27.95 million, listed by Gary DePersia at Corcoran

This iconic property, owned by the legendary talk show host Dick Cavett, was completely renovated in 2000 and sits on 19.8 acres. The house features 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private shoreline and every amenity you could think of.

406 Old Montauk Highway

$15.5 million, listed by Lori Schiaffino at Compass

This 7,500 square-foot traditional wood shingle home was renovated by architect Sir David Adjaye. The main house sits on 3.1 private acres on landscaped property by Miranda Brooks. There is a private staircase on the bluff's edge which leads to a protected cove. The property also has a heated gunite pool, jacuzzi, and a two-car garage with a hydraulic lift, as well as covered and uncovered patios for summer entertaining. The house is move-in ready, since it is being offered fully furnished, including selected artwork.



153 Deforest Road

$12.995 million, listed by Rylan Jacka and Mark Webb at Sotheby's International Realty

One of the famous Seven Sisters houses, this Stanford White design is waiting for a lover of classic design. The cottage, on 2.3 acres, offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths, and 6 fireplaces over 3,800 square feet of living space with expansion possible. Public rooms include a sunken living room, dining room and library, all with fireplaces. Extensive porches and a second floor veranda offer mesmerizing views that always inspire.

216 Old Montauk Highway

$19.9 million, listed by Gary DePersia at Corcoran

On 1.5 acres, this beautiful property has been designed by Thierry Despont and features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a long-gated driveway and more. This home is along 180 feet of the Atlantic Ocean.

14 Maple Street, Montauk

$13.7 million, listed by Bespoke Real Estate

Set 125' above sea level, this 8,423 square-foot modern residence was crafted in 2014 to showcase the beauty of the ocean's expanse. The home features 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half-bathrooms, and exquisite 180-degree seascapes of the Atlantic Ocean from nearly every room. Situated on nearly 1 acre, the property was impeccably designed to create the impression of a seamless horizon between the grounds and the sea.

