Fairy Tale Shelter Island Gothic Cottage Now $175K Less

This Shelter Island Heights cottage looks like it should star in a chick flick. A young city career woman (Danica McKellar) inherits her aunt's old house on an island and decides to start a new life keeping it as a B&B. But will our heroine find lasting happiness with the handsome young local carpenter (Paul Greene)--with a checkered romantic past--she hires to spruce up the place? (Psst, Hallmark Channel, we can be hired to write this screenplay.)

The romantic look of the house comes the Carpenter Gothic style. What's that? Well, you probably recognize the pointed windows that indicate Gothic, as does the steep gables. The "Carpenter" refers to the invention of the steam-powered scroll saw around 1860, which means that builders and designers could go nuts with exuberant jig-sawn details, as on this house. These details attempted to mimic the stonework of the High Gothic period. Now, it all just looks charming.

There are four bedrooms, with the most winsome little balconies, and two bedrooms, all in 2268 square feet. There's a petite property of 0.12 acres, which doesn't leave any room for a pool, but the owners can access the private Heights beach club.

The property, repped by Elizabeth Galle at Town & Country, is now asking $1.01 million, a savings of $175K over the asking price earlier this year. Are you listening, Hallmark Channel?

For more, click here. 11 Spring Garden Ave, Shelter Island