18th Century East Hampton Home, Former Riding Club Where Jackie Kennedy Rode Horses, Asking Just Under $2 Million

A 275-year-old home, once the clubhouse for the Riding Club of East Hampton where a young Jacqueline Bouvier learned to ride, is back on the market for $1.995 million.

The property at 9 Cross Highway, now listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman as of January 25, offers a rare opportunity to build two houses on one lot.

Known as the Abraham Baker House, it was one of about a dozen properties to receive a special historic landmark designation from East Hampton Town in 2017. Aimed at preventing 18th and 19th century homes from being replaced, the special designation allows the owners of these properties to build a second home for a combined square footage of 5,000 square feet between the two homes.

The 275-year-old house is approximately 2,000 square feet, allowing for a second 3,000-square-foot house to be built on the property. Just shy of one acre, the property also has room for a pool on the property, Morabito says.

The Cape Cod farmhouse, which dates back to 1745, was converted into a clubhouse for the Riding Club in 1924. The future Jackie Kennedy Onassis rode on the grounds and and went on to become a competitive equestrienne. It is not far from Wildmoor, the home the former First Lady spent summers in as a child and that belonged to her grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr. The home at 55 La Forest Lane is currently on the market for $6.975 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Abraham Baker House was turned back into a residence in 1943 when the Riding Club was sold. Today, the two-story, shingle-style home has three bedrooms, three full baths and two fireplaces. There are original wood floors, a study with wide planked wood paneling and even lockers left behind from the riding club.

While the property straddles the village and town lines, the south-of-the-highway home has an East Hampton Village address and is located just down the street from Town Mile Hollow Beach. It backs up to the village estate section.

Taxes are low for the neighborhood at $8,651 annually.

The property was originally listed at $2.29 million in early 2020.

