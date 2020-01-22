Property of the Week: 9 Cross Highway, East Hampton

9 Cross Highway, East Hampton. Photo: Courtesy Saunders & Associates

"It's like being a matchmaker--it's finding someone to fall in love with this house."

Saunders & Associates agent Jackie Lowey believes in love, and hopes to find someone who will love her exclusive new listing, the Abraham Baker House in East Hampton.

First built in 1745, the Abraham Baker House has a rich history. This fabled farmhouse was purchased in 1924 by the founders of the famed Riding Club of East Hampton and converted into a clubhouse for its members, who counted the Bouvier family among their ranks. Former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy first learned to ride on the property as a child.

The listing is especially noteworthy for being one of only 15 properties in the Town of East Hampton designated as a Special Historic Landmark where the Town will permit owners to build a second dwelling/guest house. This would allow the buyer to enjoy two dwellings--the 3-bedroom historic home and one new construction--all on one .8-acre lot.

The home features great room with dining area, large hearth and working fireplace, and original wood floors. A second fireplace warms the cozy study with magnificent paneling. Architectural treasures such as the original riding lockers are preserved in one of two first floor en-suite bedrooms. This South of the Highway location is less than a mile from Two Mile Hollow Beach and abuts the estate section of East Hampton Village.

Properties like this, notes Lowey, are especially ideal for fans of historic preservation. "It's for people who fall in love and want to be the next caretakers for it," she says. "With historic homes, this is [a buyer's] passion." Lowey, a former deputy director for the National Park Service, has a deep understanding and appreciation for historic homes. "Rarely do historic gems like this come on the market. Finding the right buyer is more like matchmaking than selling--you want them to fall in love and become part of the history of this remarkable town. It's like passing the torch."

9 Cross Highway, East Hampton, listed exclusively by Saunders & Associates