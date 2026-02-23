Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Estate to No-Reserve Auction

The 10,600-square-foot house in Weston, Florida, is available at auction for $10.995 million.

Since the Hamptons are snowed in, we figured what better day to take a look at Florida real estate.

In the Fort Lauderdale area, nestled within the prestigious Windmill Ranch Estates in Weston, a waterfront estate is being offered at a no reserve auction next month. Decaro Auctions has the 10,600-square-foot house listed at $10.995 million.

Sitting on a 1.38-acre site with expansive private lake frontage, the residence was inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright with “organic architectural principles and refined finishes,” according to the listing.

Described as turn-key, the house is located in the gated community of Windmill Ranch Estates, which attracted Luis Robert Moirán of the Chicago White Sox, who purchased a record setting $12.25 million waterfront estate, and former MLB All-Star Jeff Conine, a Florida Marlins legend, who recently sold his Weston mansion.

The property is both private and convenient with access to luxury shopping, fine dining and top schools.

Built for both grand entertaining and daily living, the home is “anchored by generous public rooms and private retreats.” With seamless indoor-outdoor living, the residence boasts a covered patio that leads out to the pool and spa with tropical screening and a rock waterfall, as well as a koi pond with a waterfall.

Inside, there is an open floor plan with separate and distinct spaces, such as a living area with floor-to-ceiling glass windows looking out onto the water and a family room in the corner with a high-tech television. A formal living room features a stone fireplace hearth that reaches the ceiling, and there is also a spacious formal dining area.

A bar area spills into a dining area and chef’s kitchen that includes high-end appliances, such as digitally-run coffee machine, two islands and tall cabinets — all under extended-height ceilings. A butler’s pantry offers additional space, another refrigerator and oven.

An enclosed recreational space with access to the outside includes a summer kitchen with a grill.

The primary bedroom suite features a high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, a sitting area and a spiral staircase that leads to a chic den, lounge and expansive closet, as well as a space being used as a workout area. A terrace from the second-level overlooks the pool and lake. There are dual spa-like bathrooms that include massive walk-in showers, water closets, and soaking tubs.

There are a total of six bedrooms and 10 baths.

There is also a three-car garage with EV charging and ample guest parking from the circular driveway on the meticulously landscaped property.

The auction will take place on March 7. Early bid incentive is available.

