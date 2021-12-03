Get Cozy at these North Fork Open Houses This December Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Go see this cozy updated, vintage North Fork bungalow this weekend. Located at 295 Sterling in Greenport Village this home is for sale with Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home is priced at $699,000 and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. On the interior, buyers can also make use of an updated kitchen showcasing some beautiful Granite and Travertine.

Some other indoor amenities include recessed lighting, central air conditioning and a full basement. Outside, there is a detached garage ideal for some extra storage or making it a space of your own.

This home is not far from some of the North Fork’s most wonderful sites including a waterfront winery, two marinas, two beaches and the village center.

It will be shown Saturday, December 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other Open Houses:



353 Sweezy Ave, Riverhead

Price: $699,000

Broker: Mark Mionis, Mionis Realty Group Inc

Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

3301 Carnoustie Court, 1, Riverhead

Price: $439,000

Brokers: Joseph Donofrio and Valerie Labianca, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Alfred Avenue, Baiting Hollow

Price: $699,873

Broker: Donna Lomenzo, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life

Sunday, December 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

435 Old Saddle Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $839,000

Broker: Douglas Cabral, Excelsior Realty

Sunday, December 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Manor Lane, Jamesport

Price: $790,000

Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, December 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->