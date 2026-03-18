Glass House Boca Raton Secures $70M Construction Loan

Glass House Boca Raton, slated for completion in 2027, has received financing from Maxim Capital that marks a major milestone for the project as it moves into vertical construction.

Backed by a $70 million loan from Maxim Capital, Glass House Boca Raton is moving closer to becoming a new luxury landmark.

The transaction for the developer 280 E Palmetto Park Road LLC was brokered by Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a real estate finance advisory firm, the same company that brokered a previous deal for $9 million in early work development financing for the nine-story residential development.

The $70 million construction loan refinances the development’s existing early work financing and will support the project through completion, which is anticipated for 2027.

Led by Arrow’s founder and managing partner Morris Betesh, senior vice president Morris Dabbah, and associate Louis Halperin, the financing from Maxim Capital marks a major milestone for the project as it moves into vertical construction.

“We are very pleased to have secured this $70 million construction loan from Maxim Capital with the help of Arrow Real Estate Advisors for Glass House Boca Raton,” said Noam Ziv, CEO and partner of the development firm. “This financing will propel Glass House toward completion and solidify its position as a luxury icon in the heart of Boca Raton.”

Glass House Boca Raton will offer 28 boutique residences and a rooftop amenity deck, all with ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and golf course views.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 80 E. Palmetto Park Road in April 2025. So far foundation work has been completed.

More than one-third of the units have been sold. Prices ranges from $2.7 million to over $8 million.

Residences range from 2,504 to 3,865 square feet with nine-foot ceilings, private terraces and spa-like primary bathrooms. The smart home-ready homes will feature gourmet kitchens with European cabinetry, stone countertops, backsplash and island and a state-of-the-art appliance package, such as an induction cooktop, speed oven, vacuum seal drawer, and a built-in wine cooler.

The 10th-level rooftop amenities include water and golf course views, as well as a pool, hot tub, private cabanas, an outdoor catering kitchen, a BBQ and a lounge with a fire pit.

The building will also boast a fitness center with a recovery and stretching room, sauna, steam room, and experience shower. The resident-only Palmetto Lounge will offer demitasse and a tranquil space to meet privately.

The Glass House plans two levels of underground parking with two spaces for each residence. There will also be EV chargers at the ready, air-conditioned storage and a limited number of private two-car garages.

Buyers will receive a complimentary annual membership at emergency medical concierge, Sollis Health, subject to availability.

Located less than one mile from the beach, the property is near high-end dining and shopping in downtown Boca Raton.

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