Glass House Boca Raton Lists Luxury Corner Residence 23

Residence 23 at the Glass House Boca Raton, the first modern glass building in downtown Boca Raton, is officially on the market.
Developer 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC unveiled the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom corner home within Glass House Boca Raton, the highly anticipated boutique luxury condominium in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.
The 3,235-square-foot residence is priced at $3.43 million.
The thoughtfully designed interior living space features an open-concept layout with a private elevator entry, high ceilings and expansive glass walls. The unit also boasts a 1,224-square-foot private terrace.
The new nine-story development broke ground officially on April 3.
Glass House Boca Raton’s rooftop pool oasis stands out with a French Riviera-inspired pool, a Jacuzzi, private cabanas, an outdoor catering kitchen with barbecue, covered seating area, fire pit lounge and panoramic views of the ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and the golf course. Additional amenities include a first-level state-of-the-art fitness center with a spa, sauna, steam room, snow shower, and recovery and stretching area, a residents-only lounge and 24-hour concierge service.
Spanning 2,504 to 3,865 square feet, the residences at Glass House Boca Raton feature private terraces ranging from eight to 12 feet in depth, spa-inspired primary bathrooms with dual-sink vanities, and spacious walk-in closets. The smart home-ready residences are designed with European cabinetry, man-made stone countertops, backsplashes, islands, and a state-of-the-art appliance package.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing team for Glass House Boca Raton. Pricing ranges from $2.6 million to more than $7 million.
Glass House Boca Raton, located less than one mile from the beach, also offers easy access to the iconic The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), by golf cart and shuttle.
