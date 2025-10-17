Palm Beach

Glass House Boca Raton Lists Luxury Corner Residence 23

By Posted on
Glass House Boca Raton
Residence 23 features a private terrace, as seen in this rendering from Glass House Boca Raton.
Courtesy of Glass House Boca Raton

Residence 23 at the Glass House Boca Raton, the first modern glass building in downtown Boca Raton, is officially on the market.

Developer 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC unveiled the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom corner home within Glass House Boca Raton, the highly anticipated boutique luxury condominium in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.

The 3,235-square-foot residence is priced at $3.43 million.

The thoughtfully designed interior living space features an open-concept layout with a private elevator entry, high ceilings and expansive glass walls. The unit also boasts a 1,224-square-foot private terrace.

Glass House Boca Raton
The unit features an open-concept layout and glass walls.Courtesy of Glass House Boca Raton

 

The new nine-story development broke ground officially on April 3.

Glass House Boca Raton’s rooftop pool oasis stands out with a French Riviera-inspired pool, a Jacuzzi, private cabanas, an outdoor catering kitchen with barbecue, covered seating area, fire pit lounge and panoramic views of the ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and the golf course. Additional amenities include a first-level state-of-the-art fitness center with a spa, sauna, steam room, snow shower, and recovery and stretching area, a residents-only lounge and 24-hour concierge service.

Spanning 2,504 to 3,865 square feet, the residences at Glass House Boca Raton feature private terraces ranging from eight to 12 feet in depth, spa-inspired primary bathrooms with dual-sink vanities, and spacious walk-in closets. The smart home-ready residences are designed with European cabinetry, man-made stone countertops, backsplashes, islands, and a state-of-the-art appliance package.

Residence 23’s kitchenCourtesy of Glass House Boca Raton

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing team for Glass House Boca Raton. Pricing ranges from $2.6 million to more than $7 million.

Glass House Boca Raton, located less than one mile from the beach, also offers easy access to the iconic The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), by golf cart and shuttle.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram. For more on the Palm Beach real estate market, tap this link.

Glass House Boca Raton
A rendering shows the design for Glass House Boca Raton, a nine-story luxury residential development.Renderings by wearevisuals
Glass House Boca Raton
The 10th floor rooftop desk will feature a pool.Renderings by wearevisuals
Glass House Boca Raton offers views of the ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and golf course.Renderings by wearevisuals

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites