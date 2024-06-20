Glass House Boca Raton: ‘The First and Only’

The Glass House Boca Raton will be the first of its kind to use an unlimited amount of glass in its development following new regulations.

In the vibrant heart of Boca Raton, a new beacon of luxury is rising — Glass House Boca Raton.

This exclusive, 10-story development stands out as the first modern glass building in downtown Boca Raton, setting a new standard for opulent living. With only 28 meticulously designed residences, Glass House promises an intimate, sophisticated and private lifestyle with unparalleled amenities.

Adam Gottbetter, vice president of Finance & Development of 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC, the developer of Glass House Boca Raton, says he felt something was missing when he moved to Florida from New York 10 years ago — and that was a more private building with fewer units.

“The inspiration behind Glass House was designing something where your home is private and quiet,” he says. “To try to create some serenity.”

Gottbetter also relayed that Boca Raton changed the law about a year ago to erase the limit on the amount of glass used in buildings, opening the door for the creation of Glass House and many more like it to come.

“We’ve leaned into it, and we’ve designed a building that recognizes these changes,” he says.

The creative minds shaping the design of Glass House Boca Raton include the distinguished architectural firm Garcia Stromberg from West Palm Beach. The interiors are crafted by the acclaimed interior designer Wade Hallock of Miami’s Hallock Design Group, and the lush landscapes are designed by the award-winning AGTLAND of Delray Beach.

One of the most unique features of Glass House Boca Raton aside from its use of glass is its partnership with Sollis Health, the pioneering concierge emergency medical service guided by the expertise of its national medical director, Dr. Scott Braunstein.

This collaboration offers residents an extraordinary level of medical care and convenience, setting Glass House apart in the luxury real estate market. Buyers will receive two complimentary Sollis Health memberships for one year, providing them with unrestricted access to Sollis’ state-of-the-art medical centers across South Florida, New York, and California, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to offer Glass House residents membership at Sollis, the first and only emergency medical concierge service,” says Gottbetter. “Now, Glass House residents have the ultimate luxury: peace of mind, knowing that they have access to expert medical care from Sollis 24/7.”

In addition to the Sollis Health partnership, Glass House is offering a limited number of preferred membership opportunities at The Boca Raton, formerly known as Boca Raton Resort & Club, adding another layer of exclusivity for its residents. The club offers access only to hotel guests and club members who enjoy a private beach, pool, tennis court, golf course, fitness center and more.

Sales for the development launched in February 2024, with prices ranging from $2.5 to $6.9 million. Prospective buyers can visit the sales gallery, which opened on May 1, 2024, located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road.

The sales and marketing are led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty. The “marketing push” will begin this summer in the Hamptons and the greater New York area, which makes up most of the expected market for the development, according to Gottbetter. He says that feedback from prospective buyers has been incredibly positive, especially about Sollis Health, because “it addresses all the needs that you can have.”

Scheduled for completion in late 2026, the building will offer a range of two- to four-bedroom residences, with floor plans spanning 2,504 to 3,950 square feet. These condos feature open-concept designs, private terraces with sweeping views, spa-inspired bathrooms, and gourmet kitchens equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, according to the release.

Each unit has the option for purchasers to combine units for expansive half- or full-floor residences. The private terraces, extending eight to 12 feet and equipped with sleek glass railings, provide ample space to enjoy the ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, and golf course views.

The development, which stands less than one mile from the beach, boasts Boca Raton’s only rooftop pool oasis, which includes a private pool, sun deck, private cabanas, Jacuzzi, fire pit, and an outdoor catering kitchen with a commercial BBQ grill.

The first-floor amenities are equally impressive, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center with an infrared sauna, steam room, and a plunge pool. The residents-only “Palmetto Lounge” offers a tranquil retreat for private meetings or relaxation.

Each condo enjoys a full-size laundry room and some units also offer a den or office space. Advanced automation systems provide seamless control of custom sun shading and lighting. Each residence is integrated with a Crestron system that offers automated control over lighting, shades, and climate.

The primary bathrooms are spa-like, featuring dual-sink vanities, private water closets, and mosaic-tiled showers. The primary bedrooms come with large walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with bespoke Italian cabinetry and top-of-the-line Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliances, including a gas cooktop, an island, and heat-resistant European porcelain countertops and backsplashes. Buyers can personalize their space with a curated selection of finish packages.

The building offers monitored entries with a full-time door attendant, and each condo will come with its own private two-car garage and additional storage spaces. Select residences will also feature exclusive elevator entrances for added privacy and convenience. A residents-only car wash, golf cart parking and charging station, and parking for residents’ bicycles will also be included.

“Boca Raton is booming, and we’re proud to be at the heart of downtown with top-tier dining, shopping and less than one mile from the beach,” says Gottbetter. “It’s very young, it’s very vibrant, it’s very happening,” and “it is the place to move to in South Florida.”

Glass House Boca Raton is more than just a place to live; it represents a lifestyle of elegance, convenience, and peace of mind. With its innovative use of glass and medical concierge service, it offers an unprecedented living experience in downtown Boca Raton.

