Crane Flies in Pool for Boca Raton’s ALINA Residences

A crane lowers parts of the pool onto the seventh floor of the ALINA 220 building in Boca Raton.

The pool at the ALINA Residences was dropped down onto the Boca Raton building. Yes, you read that right, but, not to worry, it was all a well-orchestrated maneuver to install what will be a pool for ALINA residents.

A crane was brought to the El-Ad National Properties building, currently under construction, on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It flew four 100-foot-long stainless steel pieces up to the seventh floor, where it was assembled for the pool.

The second phase of the ALINA Residences, two nine-story residential buildings, is over 70% sold. ALINA 210, comprised of 30 residences, is actually ahead of schedule with completion set now for summer 2024. ALINA 220, which holds 152 units, is slated for delivery in late 2024.

Meanwhile, ALINA 200 is already competed with 121 units, all of which have been sold. Residences are priced from approximately $2 million to over $10 million.

The residents of all three ALINA buildings will enjoy the rooftop lap pool that boasts ocean views.

Other amenities from ALINA include, spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, two rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, exquisitely appointed club rooms, a dog park and more.

Construction preview tours are now being scheduled.