ALINA Residences Boca Raton Adds Golf-Sports Simulator

Champion golfer Jon Rahm using a Full Swing golf simulator, like the one that will be at the ALINA Residences.

Pools and fitness centers are pretty standard when it comes to high-end condominiums. At the ALINA Residences in Boca Raton, the second phase of which is being built, there is a long list of high-end amenities, now including a professional-level golf and sports simulator.

El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, has added this wellness amenity to the award-winning, world-class residential property, which will have three buildings — the ALINA 200, completed in March 2021, and the ALINA 210 and 220, which are scheduled for completion in late 2024.

The property at 200 SE Mizner Boulevard already had top-notch facilities planned, which include a personalized spa thermal circuit, two rooftop lap pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a bocce ball court, “his and hers” spa facilities, outdoor yoga spaces and more than three acres of private outdoor amenity space.

“At ALINA Residences, we are focused on offering a selection of high-end wellness amenities for our residents to enjoy, and stay active and engaged,” says Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties. “By complementing our current amenities with the new golf and sports simulator, we are pleased to bring recreation and relaxation options to appeal to various interests.”

As for the golf and sports simulator, it will be set in a studio with several glass walls within the two-story fitness center at ALINA 220, available to all ALINA residents.

Presented by Full Swing, the PGA Tour-licensed simulator, allows residents to practice their game at some of the most iconic courses in the world, such as TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach, without leaving home.

The simulator captures courses in detail with the highest quality graphics and adds new courses every month. It allows for accuracy and speed using infrared tracking technology with blue light LEDs, to help produce the fastest and most accurate indoor ball-tracking technology in sports.

A simulation begins with measurements of the golf club and ball data at impact using an overhead ION3 camera, as it records HD video of the clubhead through impact for post-swing analysis with 13 points of data.

But it doesn’t just offer golf experiences, there are other simulations available; a basketball shootout, football “QB Challenge,” a “Baseball Home Run Derby,” hockey, lacrosse, soccer and more.

“All ALINA residents will also have the ability to create their own personalized thermal circuit at ALINA 220, moving through the beginning experience shower, to the sauna, then on to the cool-down phase, steam room, and final shower, at their own pace and pleasure,” according to a statement from ALINA.

The ALINA 220 spa includes multi-function sauna modes with multiple sauna choices that customize the temperature and humidity levels, offering variations in length, water temperature, ambient lights and sound. The spa will even feature periodic bursts of aroma in the steam room experience, as well as shared co-ed relaxation spaces.

Construction preview tours are being scheduled for select units in ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, with preference offered to new purchasers.

