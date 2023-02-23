Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Our tour of the Palm Beaches this winter takes Behind The Hedges to Boca Raton. Known for its golf courses, beaches and great shopping, it’s no wonder Boca is a favorite for snowbirds. We wanted to hear from those who know the lay of the land best, what makes this particular enclave so special. Who better to ask than some of the top real estate agents?

Katy and Chuck Luciano

Compass

Boca Raton

“My husband Chuck and I moved to Boca from Boston 25 years ago and began our real estate career. Prior to the move, I was skeptical about living in Florida full-time while raising our children. After years of Florida bliss, I can honestly say it was the best move we ever made and we’ve never looked back. Boca Raton is so special. Of course, it’s known for its ritzy shopping mall, luxury Town Center and high-end restaurants, but here’s the secret: it’s also warm, friendly and fun! We got to raise our kids enjoying the outdoors — a long-forgotten experience these days — at Boca’s three pristine beaches, one of which is where I taught them how to snorkel as it has a man-made reef just yards offshore. The locals know Boca as a ‘city within a park’ including 20-plus parks featuring sports fields and courts, water parks, boat launches, pet parks, skateboarding and more. Now that our kids are grown and we are empty nesters, we’re still enjoying all that Boca Raton has to offer — playing pickleball and getting a few rounds of golf in at the many public courts and courses across our beautiful city. All that said, whether you’re seeking luxury shopping, a five-star meal or a relaxing day at the beach or golf course, Boca Raton simply has it all!”

Aaron Buchbinder

The Buchbinder Group

Compass

Boca Raton

“Boca Raton is no longer the Del Boca Vista you picture in Seinfeld, it has evolved into a thriving and in-demand community that offers the best of everything. As the mecca of suburbia in South Florida, Boca is rapidly growing, both culturally and demographically. With demand for security, sunshine and outdoor activities at an all-time high, Boca’s many resort-style country clubs are some of the most sought-after locales. The landscape of the city is evolving before our eyes with incredible new luxury developments in the works including ALINA Residences and Mandarin Oriental. The area’s downtown corridor anchored by Mizner Park and The Boca Raton resort is one of the many parts of the city undergoing a facelift, and the city recently announced the renovation of the Boca Raton Innovation Campus with a boutique hotel, two luxury apartment buildings, shopping and a 5,000-person entertainment venue. The city is also more accessible than ever as the long-awaited Brightline station has opened, providing locals transportation from Palm Beach to Miami. With grade A schools, upscale shopping and fine dining, it’s no wonder why Boca has become such a beloved destination and place to call home.”

Dovi Ettedgui

The Corcoran Group

Delray Beach

“Nestled along Florida’s Gold Coast, Boca Raton — ‘Boca’ for short — is a vibrant community where history and innovation meet. Soak up old-world elegance at The Boca Raton resort built by Boca’s city planner and notable architect, Addison Mizner. Then, stroll through picturesque Mizner Park to discover high-end shopping, al fresco dining and the city’s social hub and dynamic cultural scene. Not only is Boca home to championship golf, world-class tennis and two miles of white sand beaches — it’s a special place I call home. Piqued your interest? Boca’s also known for its leisure outdoor sports, sophisticated dining and a growing favorable business environment. Whether you’re snorkeling off Red Reef Park, boating where the locals hang in Lake Boca or enjoying a traditional omakase experience at Sunset Sushi — you’ll understand what gives this city its irresistible charm.”

John Poletto

Nestler Poletto Team

One Sotheby’s International Realty

Boca Raton

“In the 1920s when The Boca Raton hotel was initially designed and built, a level of quality control in zoning and construction became the foundation of what 100 years later would become the most sought-after lifestyle in South Florida. Featuring oceanfront, waterfront, exceptional country club and non-country communities, Boca Raton has become a destination for those looking for a world-class lifestyle. As an oceanfront town, Boca Raton features some of the most extensive beachfront, intracoastal waterway and interior community park systems in all of Florida, and it’s home to major universities, corporations, exceptional schools, public and private golf courses, tennis, pickleball courts, scenic bike trails, boating and all South Florida has to offer. With the new addition of the Brightline train, Boca Raton is now connected to Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, accessing endless sports, the arts and dining.”

Jennifer Kilpatrick

The Corcoran Group

Delray Beach

“Known by the locals as just ‘Boca,’ Boca Raton is a smart and sophisticated destination filled with rich culture. Once a hot spot for those in the northeast to escape the winters for a tropical paradise filled with pristine beaches, world-class shopping, fantastic dining and a buzzing social scene has now become a year-round locale for many. Boca has everything from waterfront mansions to oceanfront condominiums and gated communities centered around an active lifestyle. New developments are on the rise across Boca, with buildings offering concierge services, resort-style amenities, spectacular views and, of course, ease of access to Boca’s lively downtown and beautiful beaches — with Red Reef and Spanish River Park as personal favorites. Additional attractions to experience include the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, a 20-acre preserve and turtle sanctuary; Lake Boca, a popular boating, swimming and sunning destination; and the stunning Boca Raton resort, a world-class resort complete with golf course, beach club, several restaurants and an iconic spa. Located between Palm Beach and Miami, Boca is ideally located to visit both metros easily, especially with the newly opened Brightline luxury train with first-class amenities. Boca is truly a world-class luxury destination, situated perfectly on Florida’s stunning coastline.”

Rochelle LeCavalier

Douglas Elliman

Boca Raton

“Boca Raton is a coastal hamlet poised for stratospheric demand from the wealthiest of our neighbors to the north thanks to a boom of new development offerings. Nestled between white sand beaches and a seaside downtown is the most elevated resort offering in Florida, The Boca Raton, five luxury hotels inside one private resort, plus a membership club. Members and guests enjoy 12 restaurants (four of them in partnership with Mario Carbone’s Major Food Group), a half-mile private beach, The Beach Club, golf, tennis, pickleball, a five-star spa, a fitness center and a new $60 million waterfront pool club. Originally built in 1926 by Addison Mizner and the subject of a $250 million-plus renovation by new owners MSD Capital, the heart of our hamlet is a major draw for residents and visitors. The most affluent neighborhoods are in close proximity to The Boca Raton. Single-family estates in the most prestigious neighborhoods, such as Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, paired with multiple luxury full-service condominiums under construction, ensure buyers will find the luxury they crave. The unmatched offering of ALINA Residences, adjacent to The Boca Raton has set a new precedent for new condominiums in the south Palm Beach County corridor.”