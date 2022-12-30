Billionaire Robert Kraft Scoops Up Palm Beach Condo for $24M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Robert Kraft, the billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner, set a record when he bought a Palm Beach oceanfront penthouse for $23.75 million, the most ever paid for an apartment on the island.

Unit 4B is located on the top floor of the boutique condominium the Leverett House at 110 Sunset Avenue. Dana Koch and Paulette Koch of the Corcoran Group listed the penthouse at $26.5 million in September 2022, making it the most expensive apartment for sale in Palm Beach.

“It was a ‘wow’ apartment and the reality is that it had 400 to 500 feet of expansive ocean frontage, the views are jaw dropping and to own a unit like this is an extreme rarity,” says Dana Koch. The apartment is also large in size with more than 6,376 square feet in total, including the terraces.

Behind The Hedges featured the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath condo in our first Palm Beach issue of the season in November. After going under contract on December 7, the deal closed on December 28.

“Those kind of apartments don’t come on the market very often in Palm Beach,” Koch says. “That’s why it was able to fetch a major premium. It’s supply and demand.”

Contemporary in style, the design was credited to Maya Lin, the acclaimed designer and sculptor, known for her large-scale environmental works such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Lin designed the condo for her in-laws, the late Erving G. Wolf, an oil-and-gas industry entrepreneur and his wife, Joyce “Joy” Wolf, who bought the condo, records show, in 2000 for $6 million.

Features include brown elm millwork and wood paneling, pietra Cardosa stone slabs in the entryway, master bathrooms and powder room, walnut floors and wallpaper that is a form of grasscloth.

The property was technically purchased by Leverett House PB LLC, which is tied to Kraft.

Kraft, who owns other properties in Palm Beach as well as in the Hamptons, and his new wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, whom he maried in October 2022, will enjoy plenty of privacy. Their new condo is one of just six units in the east Leverett House building (the west building has 15 units in total).

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Krafts.

The complex has two pools and this condo includes a 150-foot air-conditioned cabana, one of just six available. Leverett House amenities include a full-time doorman, a gym and a full-time manager.

Kraft paid nearly $43 million for an oceanfront home on Meadow Lane in Southampton, otherwise known as Billionaires Row, in 2021. Despite the 6,600-square-foot modern house being on only 0.76 of an acre, the trade was one of the highest last year.

The deal was brokered by Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, a Bridgehampton-based firm that specializes in off-market listings, as well as Douglas Elliman Real Estate.