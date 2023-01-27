An Equestrian’s Dream in Wellington’s Palm Beach Point

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

For equestrians, there’s nothing quite like living just strides away from the stables. Of course, we’re not talking about a backyard barn, but a lavishly appointed barn with all the trimmings. When it comes to Wellington, known as the “Equestrian Capital of the World,” a fully loaded stable at home — and the staff to run it — can be the ultimate luxury.

Debra Reece, Senior Vice President and Brokerage Manager at Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty and Sotheby’s International Realty – Palm Beach Brokerage, knows firsthand. “Within the equestrian world, the barn is of primary importance, oftentimes the home can be secondary,” she says.

Lucky for some, several listings currently on the market in Wellington’s equestrian community of Palm Beach Point mean not having to choose which is more important. The dual-purpose properties offer luxury digs for both riders and their mounts.

The exclusive community was once home to Olympic Silver Medalist Kent Farrington, who sold his estate to members of the billionaire Taylor family who founded Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Top international show jumper Andrew Bourns, who represents his native Ireland, also sold his 11-acre estate there in September for $14 million, records show.

Among those for sale now is the estate at 15691 Sunnyland Lane, which offers a 4,784-square-foot home along with a barn, completed in 2021, with plenty of space to ride and turn out the horses, as well as an apartment for a groom.

“This fully renovated property is set in the coveted gated community of Palm Beach Point, a charming equestrian neighborhood,” says Reece.

“An equestrian’s dream,” she calls it, “set on 5-plus acres, this home features a 12-stall barn, round pen, and six paddocks.”

The asking price for such accommodations: $8.3 million. Rodrigo Da Cunha of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty represents the property.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home, originally built in 1999, was recently renovated and boasts stylish finishes and a kitchen with a massive refrigerator and full-size wine fridge, presumably for after a rider works up an appetite and needs to unwind following a day on horseback in the hot Florida sun. There is a large, palatial pool and hot tub just outside the home.

“The allure of this property is not only its complete renovation, but the setting; with waterways on all four sides of the neighborhood and a short distance to the Palm Beach Polo Equestrian Club,” which hosts the world-renowned Winter Equestrian Festival, Reece adds.

Palm Beach Point, on the west corner of Wellington about 2.5 miles away from the showgrounds, features a winding main street lined with oak trees interwoven with equestrian trails. Most estates, each a minimum of 5 acres, have private, state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

Properties in this unique neighborhood currently on the market begin at $4.5 million and quickly scale up.

Though it is not quite ready, the property at 15359 Sunnyland Road is listed for $16 million, also with Da Cunha who could not be reached for comment.

The new main house is nearing completion and will offer four bedrooms, approximately 7,500 square feet of interior space with features like a gym and a sauna, plus an outdoor kitchen and a three-car garage.

Like the neighboring estates, this one has more stalls than bedrooms — residents in the community often have more than one mount and professional equestrians, like Farrington and Bourns, train horses for others.

There is a 12-stall barn with three groom’s apartments, six paddocks, an all-weather arena and a round pen. Plus, a second barn is in the works that will feature 12 additional stalls and three more apartments for grooms. A covered arena, a grass field, four more paddocks and a storage building are also planned for this 5.78-acre property.

Another property also listed with Da Cunha in Palm Beach Point, located at 15564 Palma Lane, boasts a fully renovated home with a newly-finished barn.

The 4,016-square-foot house features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half-baths. The 12-stall barn, built two years ago, is complemented by six paddocks, a round pen and a groom’s apartment.

It is being offered at $8.15 million.

Equestrians everywhere have something to dream about.

This article appeared in the January 2023 edition of Behind The Hedges. Read the full digital version here.