Live the Dream at Boca Raton’s Le Reve

Le Reve, five luxurious three-story townhomes, is being built in downtown Boca Raton.

Construction is underway at Le Reve, a new collection of luxury townhomes in downtown Boca Raton with Douglas Elliman just launching sales at the boutique property.

Le Reve, or “the dream” in French, was inspired by “the dream of Addison Mizner,” the architect who developed Boca Raton in the 1920s, it consists of five, three-story modern residences that allow both privacy and community living in a convenient location, across the street from famed Mizner Park.

“Le Reve is unlike any other residential offering in Boca Raton,” Douglas Elliman’s Tinka Ellington, executive director of luxury sales for Le Reve, says. “With this amazing design and curated amenities, Le Reve is a perfect residential oasis in the heart of downtown Boca, surrounded by the best shops, restaurants and cultural offerings.”

Prices for Le Reve begin at $4.85 million. Ownership is structured as a fee-simple deed, according to Douglas Elliman.

Located at 200 East Boca Raton Road in what has been dubbed the “Golden Triangle” neighborhood, each townhome boasts 4,600 square feet of space, each with resort-like amenities like private pools.

Developed by EAJ, the residences have a contemporary design with natural, coastal-inspired elements, the work of Netta Architects with interiors by Carrie Leigh.

There are floor-to-ceiling impact windows and sliding terrace doors, hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, solid-core wood interior doors and European custom cabinetry. Kitchens feature state-of-the-art appliances from Thermador and Wolf, and quartz countertops and are complemented by a custom wine wall.

Each townhome offers three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, plus an additional one-bedroom, one-bath, two-story guest house with a summer kitchen.

Each unit has four parking spaces: a two-car garage and two additional covered spots.

The property also provides high-tech security systems that connect directly to each unit’s smart home capabilities.

A groundbreaking was held on July 18, 2023.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking, as we bring the vision for Le Reve to life,” says Nicholas Netta, the owner of the architectural firm, who is also a partner on the development project. “Boca has become South Florida’s most desirable place to live, work and play. The townhomes we are creating at Le Reve offer the ultimate Boca lifestyle, delivered with exquisite design and exceptional quality,”

The development allows pets without restrictions and is rental-friendly with a minimal homeowner’s association fee, which Douglas Elliman points out, making it appealing to locals and those relocating to the area.

Situated in the heart of Boca Raton, the property is steps to restaurants, shopping, the beach and the Intracoastal Waterway. It is also just minutes away from major freeway access, the Boca Raton Executive Airport, the exclusive Town Center mall and the reimagined Boca Raton Amphitheater. For more Palm Beach real estate news click here.